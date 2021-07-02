Khulna sees strict lockdown on first day

KHULNA, July 01: As part of the week-long all-out lockdown enforced by the government from July 1 to 7, Khulna city on Thursday saw a strict lockdown with shops and modes of transport closed as the authorities grapple with the surge of coronavirus infection in the border areas.

Now, Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) and Khulna General Hospital are so overwhelmed by the surge of the deadly infection that they have to keep patients on the floor for treatment.

Shortage of oxygen sometimes turns patients' condition serious.

Deputy Commissioner Moniruzzaman Talukder said Coronavirus Prevention Committee took the decision to enforce lockdown strictly after analysing data of Covid-19 infections and deaths in Khulna city and district.

Every citizen must wear mask and maintain social distance to curb the pandemic, he said.

Law enforcement agencies were seen patrolling the city and district while several mobile teams conducted drives and realised fine from violators of government rules.

A total of 13 mobile courts led by executive magistrates realized Taka 7,900 from 20 cases from 20 people who violated government rules during lockdown on Thursday, said Additional District Magistrate Md Yousuf Ali, adding that UNOs and ACs (Land) conducted mobile courts in the upazila.

Law enforcers including Rapid Action Battalion, Police, Ansar, BGB and Army have been deployed across the city and district to implement the lockdown strictly, he added.

While visiting the city's different areas, this reporter found that all shops, markets, business centres and other establishments remain closed, except some grocery shops and kitchen markets.

Vehicles remained off the city streets except some rickshaws and three-wheeler easy-bikes. A few city people were seen going outside for their emergency works.

Meanwhile, at least 70 beds will be added to Khulna General Hospital's Corona Unit next week to meet demand of the patients, said Dr Rashed Ahmed of the Hospital. A -45 bed corona unit will also open at Shaheed Sheikh Abu Naser Specialized Hospital effective from Saturday, said Dr S M Morshed, acting director of of the hospital.

"Serious corona patients will be shifted to ICU on the third floor of the hospital if necessary," he said.

Meanwhile, the Khulna Medical College (KMC) authority suspended sample test of its PCR laboratory as pollution sprayed in the laboratory.

Contacted, Vice Principal of KMC Dr Mehedi Newaz told The Daily Observer, "We are cleaning the laboratory as pollution spread everywhere. We took the decision as we found all 500 samples Covid-19 positive." "All the other 2000 samples have been sent to Dhaka for test. This is the first time the lab function has been stopped after its opening on April 7, 2020. We will try to resume it functioning as early as soon," he added.

Khulna University (KU) authority has started sample test on Thursday. In a KU press release today issued by Public Relation Officer Atiar Rahman, said at least 90 sample tests will complete every day from the PCR Lab.







