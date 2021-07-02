Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 July, 2021, 3:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Marginal women neglected in country’s labour market

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Banani Mallick

Participation of women in the labour market is increasing but marginalized women are being neglected resulting in their failure to be the part of the mainstream market.
In addition, now it is a reality that the women of the city are getting ahead in the fight for the establishment of their rights but the marginal women are still lagging behind in raising their voices in this regard.
A large number of migrant workers who are from the marginal background and are making a huge contribution to the economy are now in many cases unsettled and are not being properly evaluated by the state.
Experts said to address such injustice people from every corner should work together to change their awful situation.
Besides, our marginal rural women who are engaged in domestic labour and agro-industrial sectors are also deprived of the expected dignity and recognition.
Gender Expert Banasree Mitra said if the labour, dignity and rights of marginal women are not established, their standard of living will not improve. Referring to the Covid-outbreak situation, she also noted that marginalized women are facing the most problems due to Covid -19.
Many women are working in the paddy fields and at the same time they also have to manage their domestic chores although their labour is not being equally evaluated like her counterpart.
"If we want to get out of all these problems, we have to ensure the benefit of marginalized women to get financial support," she said.
In addition, women sensitive investment projects must be increased, discriminatory social systems, norms and values must be ended and women's rights over resources must be established.
Talking to the Daily Observer Promila Mali, from Sailmari village, under Batiaghata thana in Khulna district said throughout the year she is engaged in various labour works for the bread and butter of their family members.
She also noted that although she put same labour like a man during works in a road construction project in her village she was not equally paid like her counterpart.
Saleha Khatun, a mother of three children, who has been recently come back from Saudi Arabia where she went to work as domestic worker, said although she went there by spending a good amount of money now she is empty as she did not get her wages from his master.
Dhaka University Dean of the Faculty of Social Science, Professor Sadeka Halim said 80 percent of the food in South Asia is being produced by women.
Sharing her thought in the context of Bangladesh she said women are contributing a lot to production.
She also noted that in the case of Bangladesh, the contribution of women to agriculture is being underestimated.
Besides, the participation of women in industry has also increased but they are also facing various problems and discrimination.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU offices will be closed till July 7
SC to remain open on limited scale
Expatriate workers decry missing out on vaccination failing to register online
The Rapid Action Battalion detains a good number of people at Jatrabari
Viva voce for advocate enrolment on July 25  
Female members of Bangladesh Army rappel down from a flying helicopter
Highest ever 552 identified with C-19 in Ctg as lockdown begins
Khulna sees strict lockdown on first day


Latest News
Fully vaccinated people should still wear masks: WHO
Grameenphone sued for showing caged indigenous bird in ad
None will be allowed to make rice market unstable: Food Minister
Ex-US defence secretary Rumsfeld dies
Sherpur BCL leader arrested in case under DSA
550 arrested in Dhaka for violating lockdown rule
PM stresses policy measures, concerted actions for gender equality
Aga Khan Mintu and Abul Hashem take oath as MPs
UP member held with heroin at Bagmara
Decision to resume domestic flights for int'l passengers
Most Read News
Happy birthday DU
Tale of a glorified past
2.5m doses of Moderna vaccines to arrive Friday
Weeklong strict lockodwn starts
Dhaka University: Country’s heart of historic movements celebrates centenary
Celebrating lockdown in Bengali style!
Bangladesh logs 143 Covid deaths breaking all records
DU and Emergence of Bangladesh
Santhal Rebellion: Source of inspiration and courage
Highest 8,822 infected in a single day, 115 die as Covid-19 rages on
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft