Marginal women neglected in country’s labour market

Participation of women in the labour market is increasing but marginalized women are being neglected resulting in their failure to be the part of the mainstream market.

In addition, now it is a reality that the women of the city are getting ahead in the fight for the establishment of their rights but the marginal women are still lagging behind in raising their voices in this regard.

A large number of migrant workers who are from the marginal background and are making a huge contribution to the economy are now in many cases unsettled and are not being properly evaluated by the state.

Experts said to address such injustice people from every corner should work together to change their awful situation.

Besides, our marginal rural women who are engaged in domestic labour and agro-industrial sectors are also deprived of the expected dignity and recognition.

Gender Expert Banasree Mitra said if the labour, dignity and rights of marginal women are not established, their standard of living will not improve. Referring to the Covid-outbreak situation, she also noted that marginalized women are facing the most problems due to Covid -19.

Many women are working in the paddy fields and at the same time they also have to manage their domestic chores although their labour is not being equally evaluated like her counterpart.

"If we want to get out of all these problems, we have to ensure the benefit of marginalized women to get financial support," she said.

In addition, women sensitive investment projects must be increased, discriminatory social systems, norms and values must be ended and women's rights over resources must be established.

Talking to the Daily Observer Promila Mali, from Sailmari village, under Batiaghata thana in Khulna district said throughout the year she is engaged in various labour works for the bread and butter of their family members.

She also noted that although she put same labour like a man during works in a road construction project in her village she was not equally paid like her counterpart.

Saleha Khatun, a mother of three children, who has been recently come back from Saudi Arabia where she went to work as domestic worker, said although she went there by spending a good amount of money now she is empty as she did not get her wages from his master.

Dhaka University Dean of the Faculty of Social Science, Professor Sadeka Halim said 80 percent of the food in South Asia is being produced by women.

Sharing her thought in the context of Bangladesh she said women are contributing a lot to production.

She also noted that in the case of Bangladesh, the contribution of women to agriculture is being underestimated.

Besides, the participation of women in industry has also increased but they are also facing various problems and discrimination.







