BSF resumes border killings

Friday, 2 July, 2021, 3:07 AM
Home Editorial

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

We are deeply shocked at the death of yet another Bangladeshi citizen near the Patgram border in Lalmonirhat district on June 29. The victim has been allegedly shot by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF). According to the deceased's family members, ill-fated Rifat Hossain, 30 was shot dead when the members of Chongarkhota BSF camp opened fire on a group of 7 to 8 cattle traders when they were trying to enter India's Bhabaramguri. The incident took place about 250 yards inside Indian Territory.

However, BSF and West Bengal police have been reported to take away the deceased's body for the return of which, it was later informed from BGB that a proposal for flag meeting was sent to the Chongarkhata Company Commander of Koochbihar, India. Questions automatically appear that could not this killing be averted? Is there no alternative to killing as sentence to deal a border crossing offender?

Though our Indian counterparts have repeatedly pledged not to use lethal weapons along the porous 4,053 km long Indo-Bangladesh border and assured about bringing down the killing to zero - but the BSF watchdog could care little. In the past two decades, BSF has killed more than a thousand Bangladeshis along our shared border, in utter violation of human rights triggering huge international outcry. Rights defenders have already termed the Indo-Bangla border as "killing fields".

However, in the first eight months of last year, BSF's highhandedness claimed 35 Bangladeshi lives. Claims and appreciation that two countries have reached the pinnacle of bilateral ties, in reality reflects a different picture posed by the BSF along our shared border.

If we closely look into the rise in border killings amid unilateral control of BSF on our border, we only see impunity and lack of accountability present behind each and every killing. In most cases of the BSF orchestrated killing spree, victims are unarmed, poor cattle traders or fishermen. Besides members of the BSF continue to demean the sovereignty of another independent nation, they reportedly often intrude within Bangladesh border to inflict torture upon innocent people.

Every single killing taking place along our shared border, the innocent face of Felani keeps haunting us. Although it's been a decade since the earth shattering killing of Felani took place, justice has not yet been delivered. Under the guise of maintaining security and sovereignty of a country, violation of human rights on the ground of border crossing cannot be accepted at all.

Mere verbal assurance cannot bring down the border killing menace. Indian and BSF authorities must transform their pledge into reality with due reflection of sincerity and political goodwill. And BGB must leave an impression in dealing with unwarranted border killings that it is committed to protect Bangladeshi lives while maintaining discipline.



BSF resumes border killings
