Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 July, 2021, 3:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Looming threat of Dengue outbreak

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Dear Sir
While Covid-19 ravages the country and we face yet another hard lockdown, the threat of dengue once again has raised its ugly head. This is a threat we simply cannot afford to ignore, because while dengue may not receive as much attention as the global pandemic, it can be fatal nonetheless, and cause just as much suffering to those afflicted.

In the past, we have seen just how much pressure a dengue epidemic can put on our health care system. At a time when we hardly have enough hospital beds available, a scenario like that would be unmanageable for Bangladesh. It is clear that the situation is worrisome when in a 24-hour period, 24 people are being hospitalized for dengue. With proper planning, dengue can certainly be fought.

Awareness must be increased about places in people's residences where aedes can breed--such as neglected water buckets or abandoned water bottles. We must do all we can to stop the breeding in the first place, because prevention is always better than cure.
Ali Ahammed
Over email



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Looming threat of Dengue outbreak
Rohingya refugees facing medical crisis in Bhasan Char
Is status quo ante Trump feasible?
Is Bangladesh responsible for greenhouse gas emissions?
Managing residual risk of loans
Our often-overlooked golden geese!
Mass inoculation resume from today
Happy birthday DU


Latest News
Fully vaccinated people should still wear masks: WHO
Grameenphone sued for showing caged indigenous bird in ad
None will be allowed to make rice market unstable: Food Minister
Ex-US defence secretary Rumsfeld dies
Sherpur BCL leader arrested in case under DSA
550 arrested in Dhaka for violating lockdown rule
PM stresses policy measures, concerted actions for gender equality
Aga Khan Mintu and Abul Hashem take oath as MPs
UP member held with heroin at Bagmara
Decision to resume domestic flights for int'l passengers
Most Read News
Happy birthday DU
Tale of a glorified past
2.5m doses of Moderna vaccines to arrive Friday
Weeklong strict lockodwn starts
Dhaka University: Country’s heart of historic movements celebrates centenary
Celebrating lockdown in Bengali style!
Bangladesh logs 143 Covid deaths breaking all records
DU and Emergence of Bangladesh
Santhal Rebellion: Source of inspiration and courage
Highest 8,822 infected in a single day, 115 die as Covid-19 rages on
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft