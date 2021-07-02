Looming threat of Dengue outbreak

Dear Sir

While Covid-19 ravages the country and we face yet another hard lockdown, the threat of dengue once again has raised its ugly head. This is a threat we simply cannot afford to ignore, because while dengue may not receive as much attention as the global pandemic, it can be fatal nonetheless, and cause just as much suffering to those afflicted.



In the past, we have seen just how much pressure a dengue epidemic can put on our health care system. At a time when we hardly have enough hospital beds available, a scenario like that would be unmanageable for Bangladesh. It is clear that the situation is worrisome when in a 24-hour period, 24 people are being hospitalized for dengue. With proper planning, dengue can certainly be fought.



Awareness must be increased about places in people's residences where aedes can breed--such as neglected water buckets or abandoned water bottles. We must do all we can to stop the breeding in the first place, because prevention is always better than cure.

Ali Ahammed

Over email