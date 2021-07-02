

Managing residual risk of loans



For achieving more resilience in banking sector Basel committee on Banking supervision (BCBS) has formulated Basel III with an aim of improving banking sector's ability to absorbing shocks arising from financial and economic stress, whatever the source, thus reducing the risk of spillover from the financial sector to the real economy. As such a risk based capital adequacy framework has been introduced for fulfillment of the Basel III requirement as well as offsetting the different risks.



Among the different risks identified by the regulatory body, one of the risk elements associated with credit risk, named residual risk, is a growing concern of the banking sector of Bangladesh which need to be addressed in a priority basis.



Residual risk, in general, is the risk that is still remaining after undertaking a comprehensive risk control action in a given situation. While banks use different techniques to reduce their credit risk, improper application of these techniques give rise to additional risks that may make ineffective the overall risk management system.



Accordingly, these additional risks are termed as residual risk which includes documentation risk and valuation risk. It's a counterparty risk that increases the credit risk, if not addressed properly. Documentation risk denotes the error occurs in completing documentation of a credit throughout its life cycle and valuation risk denotes the assessing overvalue or guarantees that is taken as security against loans. As it is a counterparty intrinsic risk, so apparently it has no direct impact in the balance sheet or credit portfolio of a bank until it appears.



However, the consequence of a residual risk is even more dangerous. Bank's chance to recovering the loan by liquidating the collateral security or owning the collateral security legally by the bank may be jeopardized. Provisional requirement and capital charge for residual risk reduce the profitability. Ultimately bank will lose its control on loan portfolio. Residual risk directly and indirectly increases other risks like credit risk, reputation risk and liquidity risk also. Now, let us see how the residual risk may instigate and find way to manage it.



Documentation means execution of documents in proper form as per terms and condition of the loan and in accordance with the laws that constitute the legal security of the banks which ultimately binds the borrower to repay the loan.



Documentation error may occur at any time, before and after sanctioning of a loan by fraudulence, unintentional mistake, negligence or ignorance. Some usual and unusual types of documentation errors that may happen are given below:



1. Negligence or mistake in fulfillment of suggestions given by the legal advisor regarding accepting property documents.

2. Error made by the legal advisor, intentionally or unintentionally, while giving the legal opinion and accepting such erroneous legal opinion by the banker without verification and further discussion with advisor.

3. Accepting forged property documents without checking and verifying the same in the sub-registry office, Tahshil office and AC Land office.

3. Accepting documents that is already mortgaged with elsewhere or accepting documents title of the ownership of which has already been transferred to other person without checking the non-encumbrance or movement of ownership in the sub-registry office.

4. Mismatch of the property documents with physical existence of the property which may happen if not verified with the typological Map or BS or RS Map. Non-correspondence or Mismatch among the different plots (CS, RS PS, BS) of a specific property is also a complex type of documentation error that can be confirmed by superimposing the different survey map.

5. Non-preservation of the original property documents and failure to collect different updated documents like trade license, tax pay certificate, rent receipt, municipal tax receipts etc.

6. Representation of the wrong person as a title owner of the property through fraudulence that fails to verify the identity of the title owner.

7. Lack of knowledge or inexperience in dealing with documentation by the banker may lead to serious type of documentation risk.



Every bank has a standard documentation checklist form. Taking and preserving the documents in line with checklist is also a tool of minimizing documentation error. Besides bankers should be prudent in handling documents. Expert should be appointed in case of completing documentation in special cases. Extensive training in documentation should be given to the banker to minimize the risk.



Valuation risk arises for overvalue or improper valuation of the collateral security or guarantee. Overstating the collateral security may raise the default probability and so possibility to recover the loan by selling the security will become hard. On the other hand, overvaluing the net worth of individual guarantor may generate same risk for the bank.



Banker should apply their prudence and efficiency while assessing value of the collateral security. Doing valuation in a conservative way considering the local demand, commercial importance, surrounding dwelling facilities, future prospect and prevailing rate of the surrounding area are the best techniques that will protect the interest of the Bank and minimize the valuation risks.



The title of the article does not mean that residual risk is the only hindrance for implementing sound credit management but it is responsible for spoiling the soundness of credit portfolio. Addressing residual risk will allow the bank to build a strong hedge for any unforeseen uncertainty. The chance of defaulting of a loan will be reduced if the bank gives due importance on implementing error free documentation and be judicious on valuation of its collateral securities that will protect the interest of the Bank.

The writer is banker & freelancer











This is imperative to assess risks while investing. In banking, this is not only imperative but also a mandatory as well as professional job to deal with different risks. Minimizing different risks simultaneously maximizes the return on investments as well as assists in complying different regulatory requirements. Sustainable growth of a bank also depends on how it can effectively and efficiently deals with the different risks encircling the sector.For achieving more resilience in banking sector Basel committee on Banking supervision (BCBS) has formulated Basel III with an aim of improving banking sector's ability to absorbing shocks arising from financial and economic stress, whatever the source, thus reducing the risk of spillover from the financial sector to the real economy. As such a risk based capital adequacy framework has been introduced for fulfillment of the Basel III requirement as well as offsetting the different risks.Among the different risks identified by the regulatory body, one of the risk elements associated with credit risk, named residual risk, is a growing concern of the banking sector of Bangladesh which need to be addressed in a priority basis.Residual risk, in general, is the risk that is still remaining after undertaking a comprehensive risk control action in a given situation. While banks use different techniques to reduce their credit risk, improper application of these techniques give rise to additional risks that may make ineffective the overall risk management system.Accordingly, these additional risks are termed as residual risk which includes documentation risk and valuation risk. It's a counterparty risk that increases the credit risk, if not addressed properly. Documentation risk denotes the error occurs in completing documentation of a credit throughout its life cycle and valuation risk denotes the assessing overvalue or guarantees that is taken as security against loans. As it is a counterparty intrinsic risk, so apparently it has no direct impact in the balance sheet or credit portfolio of a bank until it appears.However, the consequence of a residual risk is even more dangerous. Bank's chance to recovering the loan by liquidating the collateral security or owning the collateral security legally by the bank may be jeopardized. Provisional requirement and capital charge for residual risk reduce the profitability. Ultimately bank will lose its control on loan portfolio. Residual risk directly and indirectly increases other risks like credit risk, reputation risk and liquidity risk also. Now, let us see how the residual risk may instigate and find way to manage it.Documentation means execution of documents in proper form as per terms and condition of the loan and in accordance with the laws that constitute the legal security of the banks which ultimately binds the borrower to repay the loan.Documentation error may occur at any time, before and after sanctioning of a loan by fraudulence, unintentional mistake, negligence or ignorance. Some usual and unusual types of documentation errors that may happen are given below:1. Negligence or mistake in fulfillment of suggestions given by the legal advisor regarding accepting property documents.2. Error made by the legal advisor, intentionally or unintentionally, while giving the legal opinion and accepting such erroneous legal opinion by the banker without verification and further discussion with advisor.3. Accepting forged property documents without checking and verifying the same in the sub-registry office, Tahshil office and AC Land office.3. Accepting documents that is already mortgaged with elsewhere or accepting documents title of the ownership of which has already been transferred to other person without checking the non-encumbrance or movement of ownership in the sub-registry office.4. Mismatch of the property documents with physical existence of the property which may happen if not verified with the typological Map or BS or RS Map. Non-correspondence or Mismatch among the different plots (CS, RS PS, BS) of a specific property is also a complex type of documentation error that can be confirmed by superimposing the different survey map.5. Non-preservation of the original property documents and failure to collect different updated documents like trade license, tax pay certificate, rent receipt, municipal tax receipts etc.6. Representation of the wrong person as a title owner of the property through fraudulence that fails to verify the identity of the title owner.7. Lack of knowledge or inexperience in dealing with documentation by the banker may lead to serious type of documentation risk.Every bank has a standard documentation checklist form. Taking and preserving the documents in line with checklist is also a tool of minimizing documentation error. Besides bankers should be prudent in handling documents. Expert should be appointed in case of completing documentation in special cases. Extensive training in documentation should be given to the banker to minimize the risk.Valuation risk arises for overvalue or improper valuation of the collateral security or guarantee. Overstating the collateral security may raise the default probability and so possibility to recover the loan by selling the security will become hard. On the other hand, overvaluing the net worth of individual guarantor may generate same risk for the bank.Banker should apply their prudence and efficiency while assessing value of the collateral security. Doing valuation in a conservative way considering the local demand, commercial importance, surrounding dwelling facilities, future prospect and prevailing rate of the surrounding area are the best techniques that will protect the interest of the Bank and minimize the valuation risks.The title of the article does not mean that residual risk is the only hindrance for implementing sound credit management but it is responsible for spoiling the soundness of credit portfolio. Addressing residual risk will allow the bank to build a strong hedge for any unforeseen uncertainty. The chance of defaulting of a loan will be reduced if the bank gives due importance on implementing error free documentation and be judicious on valuation of its collateral securities that will protect the interest of the Bank.The writer is banker & freelancer