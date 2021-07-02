

Our often-overlooked golden geese!



Let us begin on a positive note. In addition to making a huge contribution to the improvement of the socio-economic life of millions of Bangladeshi families across the country, remittances from migrant workers are making a tremendous positive impact on the development of the nation's economy and playing an extremely vital role in transforming Bangladesh into a middle-income country from the category of a least developed nation.



On an average, Bangladeshi migrant workers are pumping about $15 billion each year into the national economy of their home country, the second highest after that of the garment industry. Currently, their contribution to Bangladesh's GDP has increased to 12 percent. The present per capita income of Bangladesh is $2,227 while that of Pakistan is $1,543. In 1971, Pakistan was 70 percent richer than Bangladesh. But today, Bangladesh is 45 percent richer than Pakistan.



Despite the global pandemic of coronavirus, the flow of remittances from Bangladeshi migrant workers didn't slow down. Rather, it has actually increased. In 2020, Bangladeshi expatriates sent home $21.75 billion - up 18.4 percent from the year before. And during the first ten months (July-April) of the current financial year, remittances from Bangladeshis working abroad shot up an impressive 39 percent to $20 billion compared to last year's exactly same period.



These semi and half-skilled migrant workers who have scattered around the world--but mostly in the oil-rich Gulf countries and the Middle East--in search for a better life are the true heroes of Bangladesh. They are the ones who have moved Bangladesh up with their hard work and sacrifice brick by brick from once Henry Kissinger's "basket case" to South Asia's economic powerhouse currently. They are the golden geese of Bangladesh whose well-being is often overlooked.



Just about three weeks ago, a Bangladeshi woman returned home from Saudi Arabia with her six-month-old baby boy. Most Bangladeshi national media carried this news reminding us about the same and repeated tragic tale of especially female migrant workers of Bangladesh in various Middle Eastern countries. According to news reports, she was sexually assaulted, impregnated and then sent to jail for a crime she never committed. She gave birth to a boy in the prison and returned home after losing her job with a social stigma that will never fade.



That was not the only woman who returned home with an unwanted child--who will be never recognized by his non-Bangladeshi father--from a Middle Eastern country. Many other female migrant workers of Bangladesh became victims of similar situation and came back to their home country cheated, betrayed and humiliated. Many more are currently going through exactly the same experience and many more will go through in future. They are often sent abroad with promises of good jobs and bright prospects which turn out to be just lies.



So, the well-respected National Public Radio or NPR of America broadcast a six-minute report a couple of years ago on Bangladeshi migrant workers in the Middle East with this question right in the beginning: "They pump $15 billion a year into Bangladesh's economy--but at what cost?" The damning report was also posted on NPR's website. It began with the picture of a young Bangladeshi girl named Mim Akter Tania. The 22-year-old thought she would be a hospital custodian in Saudi Arabia but ended up as a domestic servant with an "abusive boss."



When Tania went to Saudi Arabia in 2018 with a two-year contract to work as a custodian at a hospital in Riyadh, there was no job there. So, she started working as a domestic servant. She worked all day at her boss's house and then in the evening went to his brother's house to do cleaning. When her boss and his brother attempted to rape her, she ran away and reported to Saudi police but the police brought her back to her boss's house. She, however, managed to escape and found shelter at a safe house. "Tania's experience is far too common. Mistreatment and abuse of Bangladeshi migrant workers are often overlooked," BRAC's head of migration Shariful Islam Hasan told NPR.



In view of the difficult, undignified and sometimes humiliating working environment in many Gulf and Middle Eastern countries for female migrant workers, the Daily Observer wrote an editorial on March 29 in 2018: "Especially for the women, unfortunately the working conditions are sometimes awful. They are forced to work extra hours causing dent in their health, subjected to various forms of repression including sexual assault, sometimes by the house owner and his sons and friends in what is like a brothel service. Their passports and travel documents are seized so they cannot run away and for those who have left are usually captured by police, brought back to the employer and subjected to inhuman tortures."



Apart from these painful tales of female migrant workers in the Middle East, thousands of Bangladeshi expatriates are currently languishing in jails of various foreign countries including India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Malaysia, Oman, Turkey and Kuwait. In 2017, Bangladesh's expatriate welfare minister said there were over 15,000 Bangladeshis in foreign prisons. But two years later, the foreign minister informed the parliament that a total of 8,848 Bangladeshi nationals were held in foreign jails showing a big gap between the two figures given by two ministers. So, who was correct?



However, the far more important question is: What is Bangladesh government doing to get these poor Bangladeshis out of the foreign jails and bring them back home? No one will ever believe that all these Bangladeshis who are currently suffering in foreign jails are criminals or they all were engaged in criminal activities in those countries knowingly and intentionally. Maybe a small minority committed some crime but majority ended up in prisons because of their failure to understand the rules and regulations of those countries and follow them properly.



Bangladesh is not the only country whose citizens are held in foreign jails. Over 10,000 Pakistanis and 8,000 Indians are also currently languishing in foreign prisons. Pakistan official says their government is fully aware of its responsibilities and is working with other governments for the release of Pakistani prisoners. Over the last few years, Pakistan held 13,000 consular access meetings in various countries in an effort to help Pakistani prisoners. Prime Minister Imran Khan himself is trying for the release of Pakistani prisoners from foreign jails.



Meanwhile, the Indian External Affairs Ministry told parliament recently that some 8,000 Indian nationals were held in prisons of 82 countries and half of them were in Iran and six Gulf states. The ministry said the Indian missions abroad "are vigilant and closely monitoring the detention of Indian nationals in foreign jails." In addition to consular assistance, the Indian missions are extending legal aid wherever needed. The Indian government is also in regular consultation with the countries where the Indian nationals have been held for their possible repatriation to India.



Bangladesh government too must take serious initiative and all possible steps like the governments of India and Pakistan for release of Bangladeshi prisoners from foreign jails. Most Bangladeshi migrant workers had gone to foreign countries to pursue their dream for a better life--not to commit any crime. But they put themselves knowingly or unknowingly on the wrong side of the law and ended up in jails that turned their dream into a nightmare.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network







