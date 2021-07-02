New Joykalimata temple committee formed in Pabna

PABNA, July 1: The new committee of Sree Sree Joykalimata Bigraha Mandir (temple) has been formed with Naresh Madhu as president and Gouranga Chandra Ghosh as general secretary on Tuesday.

The committee formation function was presided over by Subal Chandra Roy. It was held in the Satsanga Pallikalyan Samaty office at Radhanagar in the district.

Other members of the committee are: Prabir Kumar Saha and Kanchan Chandra Roy, vice-presidents, Swapan Kumar Das, assistant secretary, Chaitanya Das, Organising Secretary, and Santosh Sarkar, treasure.

Executive Members are: Subal Chandra Roy, Amal Roy, Lakshan Roy, Sudarshan Mundari, Lipi Rani. Mundari and Uttam Kumar Das.