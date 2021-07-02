Video
Friday, 2 July, 2021, 3:06 AM
Home Countryside

Villagers themselves raise mud road at Gurudaspur

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Our Correspondent

The photo shows villagers at Bilharibari working voluntarily to construct a road in Gurudaspur Upazila. photo: observer

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, July 1: On voluntary service, villagers have raised a 200-foot mud road in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district  recently.
For 40 years, they went to door to door of public representatives and government offices for a road and a bridge. At last they purchased road space at over Tk 6 lakh and raised it.
The road has been constructed in Bilharibari Village at Biaghat Union in the upazila. A total of 450 people of the village took part in the volunteer construction. About 4,500 people had been suffering for the road.
Locals said, Bilharibar has been divided as Hardoma and Bilharibari as a water channel is flowing beside Bilharibari. A pucca-road has ended in the south bank of the channel via Durgapur-Jugendra Nagar rubber dam. Densely populated Bilharibari Village is located on the north bank. Hardoma Village is on the south bank having primary-secondary school, madrasa, graveyard and bazaar. Inhabitants from the north bank have to come to the south bank for education, treatment and other purposes. For communicating with district town and other areas, they have only a ferry boat for crossing the channel. Farmers of Bilharibari Village have to use a 3 km mud road to bring their agro-products. But their long suffering was not heeded by the authorities concerned. They made only promises.
Class five students of Bilharibari Government Primary School Ariful, Santa, Mariam, Akhi, and Shapla said, they have to walk mud road and get on boat for going to the school. Sometimes, they get slipped down.
Head Teacher of the school Mozaffar Hossain said, the presence of students is thin in the rainy season. Hundreds of students use ferry boat in both dry and rainy seasons due to lack of bridge over the channel, he added.
Union Member Belal Hossain said, farmers are experiencing untold suffering in transporting their agro-products as the road is worse. In the case of patients including carrying women, the suffering level is more so. He sought intervention from local MP Prof Abdul Kuddus and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader for the proposed bridge.
Biaghat Union Chairman Lecturer Mozammel Haq said, thousands of people are crossing the channel taking life risk. As the road is located in low-lying areas, it remains in stranded water for most time of the year.
If allocation is available I will try to metalise the road, he said, adding, "I will inform it to the MP."
MP Abdul Kuddus said, "I have done all development works in this area. The bridge issue  will be considered."


