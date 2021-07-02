Tk 172cr Netrakona Poura budget announced

NETRAKONA, July 1: A Tk 172,03,29,768 municipality budget has been announced in the district for fiscal year 2021-2022 on Wednesday.

The budget was announced by Municipal Mayor Nazrul Islam Khan at a function held in the conference room of the municipality without imposing any new tax.

Maypr said, maximum income of the budget will come from the revenue income of the municipality and the municipality's own resources and government allocated money for implementation of different development projects.

Panel Mayors SM Mohsin Alam and Halal Uddin Sheikh and all commissioners and officers of the municipality were present.








