Covid-19: 81 more people die, 1,656 more infected in 17 dists

A total of 81 more people died of and 1,656 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 17 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division, and Rajshahi, Naogaon, Pirojpur, Joypurhat, Narayanganj, Natore and Bogura, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 39 more people died of and 1, 245 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Thursday.

With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 57,520 in the division. Death toll from the disease reaches 1,109 including highest 265 in Khulna, followed by 218 in Kushtia, 152 in Jashore, 94 in Jhenidah, 91 in Chuadanga, 87 in Bagerhat, 74 in Satkhira, 54 in Meherpur, 47 in Narail and 27 in Magura while 39 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health.

Of the deceased, eight were from Khulna, seven from Kushtia and Jashore each, four from Satkhira and Jhenidah each, three from Narail and Meherpur each, two from Chuadanga and one from Bagerhat in the division.

The new daily infection figure also shows an almost increased compared to the previous day's figure, said the health department sources.

Among the infected people, 38,930 have, so far, been cured from lethal virus with 529 new recoveries found on Thursday morning, said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 7,278 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 57,853 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 39,628 have by now been released. On the other hand, 254 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 270 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Thursday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 324 were detected in Kushtia, followed by 242 in Khulna, 142 in Jashore, 123 in Bagerhat, 97 in Jhenidah, 92 in Narail, 83 in Chuadanga, 67 in Meherpur, 52 in Satkhira and 20 in Magura districts in the division.

With the new detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 15,940 in Khulna, 12,510 in Jashore, 8,049 in Kushtia, 4,442 in Jhenidah, 3,435 in Satkhira, 3,513 in Bagerhat, 3,405 in Chuadanga, 2,764 in Narail, 1,881 in Meherpur and 1,581 in Magura districts of the division.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 22 more people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Thursday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said five people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining 17 had been suffering with its symptoms. Of the deceased, 14 were from Rajshahi, five from Chapainawabganj, and one from Natore, Naogaon and Jhenaidah districts each. Some 462 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its capacity of 405 beds in the corona ward till Thursday, the RMCH director added.

NAOGAON: Five more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Thursday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 82 in the district. Meanwhile, some 110 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 4,600 in the district.

Naogaon Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Manjur-e-Murshed confirmed the information on Thursday. He said all of the newly deceased were found positive for the virus..

A total of 308 samples were tested in two coronavirus testing laboratories in the last 24 hours where 110 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 35.73 per cent.

PIROJPUR: Five more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

The deceased were identified as Tajambar 75, of Ikri Village in Bhandaia Upazila; Kakoli Rani 72, of Brahmankhati Village, and Dina Afroj, 50, of Dhakin Masimpur Village under Pirojpur Municipality; Enyet 57, of Norkhali Village in Sadar Upazila; and Sekander Hawlader 70, of Chandipur Village in Indurkani Upazila.

Meanwhile, some 67 more people havae contracted the virus in the district in the last 24 hours. Of the newly infected people, 24 are in Sadar, 20 in Bhandaria, 13 in Nesarabad, and 10 in Mathbaria and Nazirpur upazilas.

Pirojpur CS Dr Md Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information on Thursday.

JOYPURHAT: Two more people including a woman died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hour till 11am on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Ranu Begum, 40, a resident of Rasal Para area in Khetlal Upazila, and Abu Bakar Siddq, 75, of Panchbibi Upazila.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 29 in the district.

Of the total deceased, 12 were from Sadar, nine from Panchbibi, three from Kalai and Akkelpur each, and two from Khetlal upazilas.

Meanwhile, 93 more people have contracted the virus in the district in the last 24 hours.

A total of 639 samples have been tested here in the last 24 hours where 93 people found positive for the virus.

Joypurhat CS office sources confirmed the information on Thursday.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Some 13 more people have contracted coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours.

Upazila health and family planning officer Dr Palash Kumar Saha confirmed the information on Thursday morning. With the new cases, the number of the virus cases rose to 1,323 in the upazila. Samples of 28 people were collected in last 24 hours. Of them, 13 people tested positive for the virus, Dr Palash said.

However, 1,200 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 38 people died with coronavirus-like symptoms in the upazila, he added.

BAGATPARA, NATORE: Bagatipara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Priyanka Debi Pal tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Residential Medical Officer of Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex Dr Fariduzzaman confirmed the matter. He said UNO Priyanka fell sick on Wednesday.

As she has coronavirus-like symptoms, her sample was collected and sent for the virus test.

The test result came in hand on Thursday where she found positive for the virus. She is now in isolation at her house.

BOGURA: Eight more people including two women died of coronavirus in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Nur Banu, 45, Siresh Chandra, 65, Atul Debnath, 60, Shahnaz Parvin, 40, and Goura Charan, 67, residents of Sadar Upazila in Bogura; Helal, 58, and Abdus Sattar, 65, of Natore; and Altab Hossain, of Naogaon.

Of the deceased, Nur Banu, Suresh, Atul and Helal died at Government Mohammad Ali Hospital while Abdus Sattar and Altab at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, and Shahnaz and Goura Charan at TMSS Medical College Hospital. With this, a total of 79 died of the virus in a month.







