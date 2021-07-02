Video
Friday, 2 July, 2021, 3:06 AM
Home Countryside

Three murdered in two districts

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondents

Three men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Magura, in two days.
RAJSHAHI: Two people were killed and at least 15 others injured in a clash over land in the city on Wednesday noon.
The deceased were identified as Shafiqul, 45, son of Sajdar Ali, and Joynal, 45, son of Gias Uddin, residents of Dashpukar area under Rajpara Police Station (PS) in the city.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajpara PS Majhaharul Islam said the clash took place in Dashpukur area at around 12pm over land dispute between two groups of Mahatab and Shafiqul, which left two people killed and at least 10 others from the both sides injured. Three people have been arrested in the incident.
The injured were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).
Of the injured, one was taken to ICU in critical condition.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to RMCH morgue for an autopsy.
However, police arrested three persons in this connection.
Additional police have been deployed to avoid further collision, the OC added.  
MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A man was killed by his cousin over land dispute in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Mahafuzur Rahman, 35, son of Afsar Molla, a resident of Baniabahu Village under Binodpur Union in the upazila.
Binodpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Shikder Mizanur Rahman said Afsar Ali and Kadam Ali had been at loggerheads over the ownership of a land for long.
As a sequel to it, an altercation took place in between Mahafuzur and Kadam Ali's sons Hossain Molla, Raju Molla and Bacchu Molla.
At one stage, they hacked Mahafuzur indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.
Later, Mahafuzur succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital, the UP chairman added.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
 Mohammadpur PS OC Nasir Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that police arrested four people in this connection.


