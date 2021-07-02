Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Three people allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Moulvibazar, Barishal and Noakhali, in three days.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kamalganj Upazila of the district early Thursday.

Deceased Ramna Akhter, 18, was the daughter of late Abdul Ali, a resident of Langlia Village under Alinagar Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Ramna hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 2am.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Locals suspect that she might have committed suicide over love affair.

Sub-Inspector of Kamalganj Poice Station (PS) Mohadev Bachal confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

BARISHAL: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Muladi Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Moni Begum, 26, was the wife of Nazrul Kha of Char Kala Kha Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Moni Begum hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The law enforcers also recovered a suicide note beside the body.

NOAKHALI: A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Morshed Alam, 25, was the son of Mubarak Hossain, a resident of Kabiraj Bari area under Sonapur Union in the upazila. He was an auto-rickshaw driver by profession.

Local sources said Morshed had been frustrated for several days over family feud. On Tuesday night, he committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in the house while his family members were unaware of it.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene at around 11pm and sent it to Noakhali Sadar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Sonaimuri PS Gias Uddin confirmed the incident.







