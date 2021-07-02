Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 July, 2021, 3:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondents

Three people allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Moulvibazar, Barishal and Noakhali, in three days.
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kamalganj Upazila of the district early Thursday.
Deceased Ramna Akhter, 18, was the daughter of late Abdul Ali, a resident of Langlia Village under Alinagar Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Ramna hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 2am.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Locals suspect that she might have committed suicide over love affair.
Sub-Inspector of Kamalganj Poice Station (PS) Mohadev Bachal confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
BARISHAL: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Muladi Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
Deceased Moni Begum, 26, was the wife of Nazrul Kha of Char Kala Kha Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Moni Begum hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house at night.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
The law enforcers also recovered a suicide note beside the body.
NOAKHALI: A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Deceased Morshed Alam, 25, was the son of Mubarak Hossain, a resident of Kabiraj Bari area under Sonapur Union in the upazila. He was an auto-rickshaw driver by profession.
Local sources said Morshed had been frustrated for several days over family feud. On Tuesday night, he committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in the house while his family members were unaware of it.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene at around 11pm and sent it to Noakhali Sadar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Sonaimuri PS Gias Uddin confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New Joykalimata temple committee formed in Pabna
Villagers themselves raise mud road at Gurudaspur
Tk 172cr Netrakona Poura budget announced
Covid-19: 81 more people die, 1,656 more infected in 17 dists
Three murdered in two districts
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Three lakh marooned at Haluaghat
20 nabbed with drugs in five districts


Latest News
Fully vaccinated people should still wear masks: WHO
Grameenphone sued for showing caged indigenous bird in ad
None will be allowed to make rice market unstable: Food Minister
Ex-US defence secretary Rumsfeld dies
Sherpur BCL leader arrested in case under DSA
550 arrested in Dhaka for violating lockdown rule
PM stresses policy measures, concerted actions for gender equality
Aga Khan Mintu and Abul Hashem take oath as MPs
UP member held with heroin at Bagmara
Decision to resume domestic flights for int'l passengers
Most Read News
Happy birthday DU
Tale of a glorified past
2.5m doses of Moderna vaccines to arrive Friday
Weeklong strict lockodwn starts
Dhaka University: Country’s heart of historic movements celebrates centenary
Celebrating lockdown in Bengali style!
Bangladesh logs 143 Covid deaths breaking all records
DU and Emergence of Bangladesh
Santhal Rebellion: Source of inspiration and courage
Highest 8,822 infected in a single day, 115 die as Covid-19 rages on
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft