Three lakh marooned at Haluaghat



A view of flash flood that occurred at Haluaghat on Thursday. photo: observer

According to field sources, several unions and upazila municipality have been inundated. Different villages in 12 unions of the upazila including Bhanbankura, Jugli, Gazirvita, Haluaghat Sadar, Narail, Bildora, Dhara, and Shakuai unions have been flooded.

Over three lakh people in the upazila have been marooned. Fishes have been washed away from hundreds of ponds. Aman seedbeds of more than 100 hectares of land got submerged. Several thousand families have been water confined.

A visit to different areas found deteriorating flood situation in 12 unions of the upazila. Flood water has entered godown no.-7 of the upazila . The inundated godown has a stock of about 8,000 bags of paddy, said the godown's LSSD Arifur Rahman.

Common people are suffering. Several houses along the bank of the Darsha River are under erosion threat.

Different flooded areas were inspected by Upazila Chairman Mahmudul Haq Sayem, Poura Mayor Khairul Alam Bhuiya, Acting General Secretary of Upazila Awami Legue Abdur Rashid.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Rezaul Karim said, "I have inspected many flooded areas and informed the authorities concerned about the flood situation."

Necessary steps have been taken for the marooned people, he added.







