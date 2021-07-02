20 nabbed with drugs in five districts

A total of 20 people have been detained with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Joypurhat, Rajshahi, Thakurgaon, Kishoreganj and Bogura, in four days.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, detained eight people while taking drugs in Jumnipara area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Company Commander Flight Lt Maruf Hasan Khan said a team of the elite force detained eight drug addicts red-handed from a drug party in the area at night.

A huge volume of drugs were also recovered from their possessions.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS), the arrested were handed over to police, the official added.

RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in two separate drives, arrested two alleged drug peddlers with heroin and liquor in the district on Monday night.

The arrested persons are Nazmul Hossain, 23, son of Asadul Hossain and Muhammad Jony, 25, son of Jahangir Hossain.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Dharbandha area of Charghat Upazila at around 11:15pm and arrested Nazmul red-handed with 500 grams of heroin.

In another drive, a separate team of the elite force arrested Asadul Hossain with 496 bottles of foreign liquor from city haat bypass area under Rajpara Police Station (PS) in Rajshahi City at around around 9:15pm.

After filing of two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with respective PSs, the arrested along with the seized contraband goods were handed over to police.

THAKURGAON: Police, in a drive, arrested three drug peddlers along with yaba tablets and hemp in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The arrested persons are: Ayub Ali Baurchi, 50, son of late Kashir Uddin, Rabiul Islam Rabi, 42, and Alauddin, 32, son of late Liakat Ali, residents of Jagatha Hothatpara Moholla in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Jagatha Hothatpara area in the afternoon and arrested the trio with 27 yaba tablets and hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Pirganj PS, the arrested were sent to jail.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pirganj PS Pradip Kumar Roy confirmed the incident.

KISHOREGANJ: RAB members arrested five people with drugs in two separate drives on Monday.

In one drive, they arrested three people along with 300 yaba tablets in Itna Upazila of the district.

The arrested persons are Rahut Mia, 41, son of late Salim Talukder, a resident of Roytuti Pochasia Village; and Hasem Mia, 40, son of late Abdul Khaleque, and Md Sakul Mia, 30, son of late Kadar Ali, of Roytuti Uttarpara area in the upazila.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Company Commander Lt Shovon Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Roytuti area and arrested them with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Itna PS in this connection, the official added.

In another drive, RAB members arrested two people along with 18.5 kg hemp in Bhairab Upazila of the district.

The arrested persons are Md Sagar, 19, son of Md Abdul Majid of Charbhabanipur Village, and Md Jasim, 19, son of Md Rabbani of Charnilokkhia area in Sadar Upazila of Mymensingh.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 3) Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Rofiuddin Mohammad Jubair said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Bhairabpur Uttarpara Natal intersection of Bhairab Upazila and arrested the duo with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bhairab Model PS in this connection, the ASP added.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police arrested two people along with heroine from Nandigram Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The arrested persons are: Rafiqul Islam, 41, son of Joynal Abedin, and Fazle Rabbi, 28, son of Abdul Baser, residents of Bhatgram Village in the upazila.

Nandigram PS OC Abul Kalam Azad said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bhatgram area at around 10:30pm and arrested the duo with 0.2gm of heroine.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nandigram PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Monday, the OC added.















