Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 July, 2021, 3:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Santal Rebellion Day observed in Gaibandha

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondent

A human chain was formed in Gobindaganj Upazila on Wednesday to mark Santal Rebellion Day-2021. photo: observer

A human chain was formed in Gobindaganj Upazila on Wednesday to mark Santal Rebellion Day-2021. photo: observer

GAIBANDHA, July 1: Santal Rebellion Day-2021 was observed in the district on Wednesday in a befitting manner amid maintaining health guidelines of Corona.
Marking the day, Sahebganj Bagda Farm Bhumi Uddhar Committee, Adibashi Bangali Sanghoti Parishad (ABSP), and Social organisation of the district, Jana Udyog organized different programmes.
A big human chain was formed at Katamour area under Gobindaganj Upazila and then a congregation was also held at 1 No Railgate area in the district town with president of Bhumi Uddhar Committee Philimon Basker in the chair.
President of Communist Party of Bangladesh, Gaibandha District unit Mihir Ghosh, General Secretary of Dstrict Bar Association and also convener of ABSP Advocate Sirajul Islam, Member Secretary Probir Chakrabartee, Adibashi leaders Shuchittra Murmu Trishna, Olivia Hembrom, Sufol Hembrom, Gonesh Murmu, Jafrul Islam, Sobhan Murmu, District Workers Party leader Mrinal Kanti, human rights workers Shahidul Islam and Anjali Rani Devi addressed the gathering, among others.
The speakers, in their speech, said, The Santhal rebellion (also known as the Sonthal rebellion or the Santhal Hool), was a rebellion in present-day Jharkhand, Eastern India against both the East India Company (EIC) and zamindari system by the Santhal.
 It started on June 30, 1855 and on November 10, 1855, martial law was proclaimed by East India Company which lasted until January 3, 1856 when martial law was suspended and the rebellion was eventually suppressed.  
The rebellion was led by the four Murmu Brothers - Sidhu, Kanhu, Chand and Bhairav, they added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New Joykalimata temple committee formed in Pabna
Villagers themselves raise mud road at Gurudaspur
Tk 172cr Netrakona Poura budget announced
Covid-19: 81 more people die, 1,656 more infected in 17 dists
Three murdered in two districts
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Three lakh marooned at Haluaghat
20 nabbed with drugs in five districts


Latest News
Fully vaccinated people should still wear masks: WHO
Grameenphone sued for showing caged indigenous bird in ad
None will be allowed to make rice market unstable: Food Minister
Ex-US defence secretary Rumsfeld dies
Sherpur BCL leader arrested in case under DSA
550 arrested in Dhaka for violating lockdown rule
PM stresses policy measures, concerted actions for gender equality
Aga Khan Mintu and Abul Hashem take oath as MPs
UP member held with heroin at Bagmara
Decision to resume domestic flights for int'l passengers
Most Read News
Happy birthday DU
Tale of a glorified past
2.5m doses of Moderna vaccines to arrive Friday
Weeklong strict lockodwn starts
Dhaka University: Country’s heart of historic movements celebrates centenary
Celebrating lockdown in Bengali style!
Bangladesh logs 143 Covid deaths breaking all records
DU and Emergence of Bangladesh
Santhal Rebellion: Source of inspiration and courage
Highest 8,822 infected in a single day, 115 die as Covid-19 rages on
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft