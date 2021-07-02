Santal Rebellion Day observed in Gaibandha



A human chain was formed in Gobindaganj Upazila on Wednesday to mark Santal Rebellion Day-2021. photo: observer

Marking the day, Sahebganj Bagda Farm Bhumi Uddhar Committee, Adibashi Bangali Sanghoti Parishad (ABSP), and Social organisation of the district, Jana Udyog organized different programmes.

A big human chain was formed at Katamour area under Gobindaganj Upazila and then a congregation was also held at 1 No Railgate area in the district town with president of Bhumi Uddhar Committee Philimon Basker in the chair.

President of Communist Party of Bangladesh, Gaibandha District unit Mihir Ghosh, General Secretary of Dstrict Bar Association and also convener of ABSP Advocate Sirajul Islam, Member Secretary Probir Chakrabartee, Adibashi leaders Shuchittra Murmu Trishna, Olivia Hembrom, Sufol Hembrom, Gonesh Murmu, Jafrul Islam, Sobhan Murmu, District Workers Party leader Mrinal Kanti, human rights workers Shahidul Islam and Anjali Rani Devi addressed the gathering, among others.

The speakers, in their speech, said, The Santhal rebellion (also known as the Sonthal rebellion or the Santhal Hool), was a rebellion in present-day Jharkhand, Eastern India against both the East India Company (EIC) and zamindari system by the Santhal.

It started on June 30, 1855 and on November 10, 1855, martial law was proclaimed by East India Company which lasted until January 3, 1856 when martial law was suspended and the rebellion was eventually suppressed.

The rebellion was led by the four Murmu Brothers - Sidhu, Kanhu, Chand and Bhairav, they added.







