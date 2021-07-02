SUST VC reappointed for 2nd  term

SYLHET, July 1: Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed has been re-appointed Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) for four years.

This information was confirmed on Wednesday in a circular signed by Md. Nur-e-Alam, deputy secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Department under the Ministry of Education. He will start his duty as soon as his first term expires.

On August 17 in 2017, Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed was appointed VC of the SUST for the first time.





