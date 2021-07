MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, July 1: Abdul Ahad Tipu, principal of Morrelganj AR Khan Degree College and former general secretary of Upazila Unit Juba League in the district, died of coronavirus at Bangabandhu Medical University Hospital in Dhaka at 6:30pm on Monday. He was 57.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held on Nobboirashi Bus Stand Mosque premises in the upazila at 11am on Tuesday.

After his second namaz-e-janaza, he was buried in Shankarpasha Village.