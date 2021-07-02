Lightning kills 73 in Netrakona in 5 yrs

NETRAKONA, July 1: A total of 73 people have died from lighting strikes in the district in the last five years.

This was disclosed at a recent road meeting held in the Parjatan Centre of Uchitpur in Madan Upazila. The meeting termed the lightning strike in haor region as alarming. It was arranged by Janauddog, a local volunteer organisation.

In order to reduce death risk of lightning, a total of 12 types of awareness leaflets were distributed.

Recently in a single day, 8 people died from lightning strikes in the district taking the total number to 12. Most of the deaths occurred in haor areas.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Sharful Islam said, 21 people died in 2017, 14 in 2018, 7 in 2019, 15 in 2020; and 12 ones died till June this year.







