Low price of pointed gourd disappoints Rajshahi farmers

RAJSHAHI, July 1: The pointed guard farmers in Bagha Upazila of the district have become disappointed as they are not getting fair prices in the market.

Recently, after visiting Arani Market of the upazila, it was found that farmers are forced to sell their pointed guard at Tk 250 to Tk 300 per maund.

Due to the low price, many farmers are not extracting their crops from the land. As a result, the yields are being wasted in the field.

Kalim Uddin of Arani Gokchar Village said that a farmer has to pay Tk 350 to Tk 400 to a labour to pick up vegetables from the land. Then there are also transportation cost. After meeting the cost, it is really tough to see the profit, he added.

Saiful Islam of the same village said that he has cultivated pointed gourd on two bighas of land spending Tk 30,000 and got bumper yield this time. He apprehends incurring losses this season instead of making a good profit due to the low price.

Agriculture Officer of Bagha Upazila Shafiullah Sultan said that the cultivation of pointed guard has been done in 25 ha of land in the upazila. This year, farmers got a bumper yield than last year's. But due to low prices, farmers are being affected a bit.

In the beginning of the season, they got good prices of the pointed guard, he added.







