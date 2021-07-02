Video
Trump Organization indicted in tax probe

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

WASHINGTON, July 1: Donald Trump's company, the Trump Organization, and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, the former US president's longtime finance chief, have been indicted by a New York jury on charges related to tax crimes.
The case relates to alleged tax violations from benefits the company gave to top executives, possibly including the use of apartments, cars, and school tuition, the report added. The charges came to light following a two-year investigation in New York into Trump's business dealings, led by Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr, a Democrat who leaves office at the end of the year.
However, it is to be noted that Trump himself has not been indicted in the charges relating to the New York investigation. The prosecutors, however, are still probing the allegations of "hush money" paid to women who say they had sexual relations with Trump, and claims of real-estate price manipulation.    -AFP


