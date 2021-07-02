Mamata sends Modi best WB mangoes

NEW DELHI: Politics, no doubt, is bitter-sweet. And the mango season has for long been used by parties to try and sweeten ties. In a goodwill gesture Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sent special mangoes of West Bengal as a gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Keeping up with the tradition started in 2011 when she first became chief minister, Mamata Banerjee had sent Bengal's pick of mango varieties - Himsagar, Malda and Lakshmanbhog - to PM Modi last week.

Mamata and Modi fought a bitter battle for West Bengal in the recently concluded Assembly elections in the state in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced a humiliating defeat. Mamata Banerjee was elected as CM once again with TMC coming to power with a thumping majority.

Whether Banerjee's mango diplomacy helps sweeten the bitterness between the state and the Centre - which has continued over political violence in Bengal, Narada scam cases, chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay's sudden transfer and governor Jagdeep Dhankar - before the monsoon session of Parliament will be keenly watched. However, Banerjee has continued with the tradition she started in 2011, when she first became chief minister.

Besides the Prime Minister, mangoes were also sent to President Ram Nath Kovind. -TNN







