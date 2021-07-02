182 graves found at Canada school

OTTAWA, July 1: Another 182 unmarked graves were discovered at a third former indigenous residential school in Canada as two Catholic Churches went up in flames on Wednesday.

The Lower Kootenay Band said experts using ground-penetrating radar mapping located what are believed to be the remains of pupils aged seven to 15 at the former St Eugene's Mission School near Cranbrook, British Columbia.

Some of the graves are as shallow as three to four feet (.9 to 1.2 meters), it said. They are believed to be the remains of members of bands of the Ktunaxa nation, which includes the Lower Kootenay, and neighboring indigenous communities.

The Catholic Church operated the school on behalf of the federal government from 1912 until the early 1970s. The grim development follows the discovery of remains of 215 children in unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia in May and 751 more unmarked graves at another school in Marieval, Saskatchewan last week. -AFP









