SURFSIDE, Fla., July 1: Rescue crews found more bodies overnight in the shattered ruins of a collapsed Miami-area condominium tower, the leader of an Israeli search team said on Thursday, after days of scant progress in discovering the fate of dozens of people still missing.

Twelve people have been confirmed killed in the disaster, which could rank as the deadliest accidental structural failure in U.S. history. But 149 others were still missing and believed trapped in the rubble. Nobody has been pulled alive from the mounds of pulverized concrete, splintered lumber and twisted metal since the early hours of the disaster.

In an interview with CNN on Wednesday morning, Colonel Golan Vach, commander of the Israeli National Rescue Unit, said he had just finished a 12-hour shift and that workers "found some more people," though he did not say how many. "Unfortunately, they are not alive," he said.

Officials said they still harbor hope of finding survivors. "The way I look at it, as an old Navy guy, is that when somebody is missing in the military, you're missing until you're found, and we don't stop the search," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told a news briefing on Tuesday. "Those first-responders are breaking their back, trying to find anybody they can," he said. The condo association's president warned residents that severe concrete damage identified by the engineer around the base. -REUTERS







