Friday, 2 July, 2021, 3:04 AM
Home Foreign News

Canada heatwave toll hits 486

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Smoke and flames are seen during the Sparks Lake wildfire at Thompson-Nicola Regional District, British Columbia, Canada, July 1. Multiple fires have broken out in British Columbia and evacuation orders have been issued for the village of Lytton, which has set a new temperature record by reaching 49.5 degrees Celsius in recent days. photo : AFP

VANCOUVER, July 1: Hundreds of deaths in British Columbia, Washington and Oregon have been linked to a heat wave that has roasted the Pacific Northwest for days and broken Canadian heat records, sending hundreds of thousands of people scrambling for relief.
Lisa Lapointe, British Columbia's chief coroner, said 486 deaths had been reported there between Friday and Wednesday afternoon - a period in which about 165 deaths would normally be documented. Deaths were expected to increase, she said.
Oregon's state medical examiner's office on Wednesday attributed at least 63 deaths in five days to the punishing heat in that state, including 45 in Multnomah County, which includes Portland - where temperatures have reached a record 116 degrees Fahrenheit.
In Washington, officials reported nearly a dozen lives lost to hyperthermia on Wednesday alone in King County, which includes Seattle; two heat-related deaths were reported there the day before.
This year a study found that 37 percent of heat-related deaths could be linked to climate change. Global warming has raised baseline temperatures by nearly 2 degrees Fahrenheit on average since 1900, experts say.
The heat wave in Canada has presented an additional public health concern even as authorities are still grappling with the challenge of the coronavirus and Canadians are just beginning to enjoy some of the pleasures of summer as restrictions ease.
Soaring temperatures in California's valley, mountain and desert areas raised fears of wildfires amid windy dry conditions, with lightning storms that could spark blazes forecast across several parts of the western United States.
President Joe Biden told a virtual meeting with governors from western states that "the threat of western wildfires this year is as severe as it's ever been."    -AFP


