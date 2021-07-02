Video
Friday, 2 July, 2021
Could have sunk UK warship without starting WWIII: Putin

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

MOSCOW, July 1: President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia could have sunk a British warship that it accused of illegally entering its territorial waters without starting World War three and accused Washington of a role in the "provocation".
Putin, speaking during his annual question and answer session with voters, signalled his anger over what he called "a provocation" designed to reveal how Russian forces in Crimea reacted to such intrusions.
When asked if the world had stood on the precipice of World War Three during the standoff, Putin said: "Of course not." "Even if we had sunk the ship it is hard to imagine that the world would have been on the verge of World War Three because those doing it (the provocation) know that they could not emerge as victors from such a war," he added.
Putin accused the United States and Britain of planning the episode together, saying a U.S. spy plane had taken off from Greece earlier on the same day to watch how Russia would respond to the British warship.
"It was obvious that the destroyer entered (the waters near Crimea) pursuing, first of all, military goals, trying to use the spy plane to see how our forces would stop such provocations, to see what is activated and where, how things work and where everything is located."
Putin said Russia had realised what the aim of the exercise was and had responded in a way that would only give the other side the information Moscow deemed necessary. Putin said he saw a political element to the incident, which took place shortly after he had met US President Joe Biden in Geneva.    -REUTERS


