Covishield okayed by 9 European nations

BRUSSELS, July 1: Several European Union countries have cleared the Serum Institute of India's Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, amid travel pass row. Nine European nations have agreed to accept Covishield for travel to their countries.

Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland and Spain are among the countries that will allow travel by people who have taken Covishield shots. Besides, Switzerland has also included the drug in 'green pass' amid a row over travel pass to Indians. Separately, Estonia has also confirmed that it will recognise all vaccines authorised by the India for the travel of Indians.

This comes after India requested the EU member nations to accept the vaccination certificate issued through the CoWIN portal. Reports say that India asked the members of the 27-nation grouping to individually consider allowing Indians who have taken Covishield and Covaxin vaccines and want to travel to Europe.

New Delhi also conveyed to the EU member states that it will adopt a policy of reciprocity and exempt European nationals holding the 'Green Pass' from mandatory quarantine in the country. -REUTERS







