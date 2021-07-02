Video
Friday, 2 July, 2021
Imran excludes allying with US in war

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

ISLAMABAD, July 1: Pakistan would never again partner with the United States in war, said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday and added that as a Pakistani he had never felt more "insulted" than when his country decided to join the United States war on terror.
"Pakistan could be partners with the United States in peace but never in conflict," said Khan during the National Assembly's budget session as he covered wide-ranging subjects, Dawn newspaper reported.
"When we gave so many services, did they (US) praise us or acknowledge our sacrifices? Instead, they called us a hypocrite and blamed us. Instead of appreciating us, Pakistan was bad-mouthed," he said. "We decided to become a front-line state for the American war on terror. I questioned repeatedly, what did we have to do with the war?"
While questioning the "idiocy" of the policies of the previous administration, Khan asked, "Does any country get involved in another's (war) and lose 70,000 lives?"
Imran Khan, clarifying his stand on ties with China, said that it is very unfair of the United States and western powers to force countries like Pakistan to take sides and downgrade their ties with China. "It is very unfair for the US and other western powers to force countries like us to take sides. We should have good relations with everyone. It's not going to happen that if pressure is put on Pakistan to changes its relationship or downgrade its relationship with China. It won't happen," he said.
"The relationship with China is very deep. It's not a relationship between governments, its people to people relationship. To sum up, whatever will happen, our relationship between the two countries, no matter what pressure is put on us, is not going to change," he added.
Moreover, Imran Khan even warned that a "very tough time" was coming for Pakistan in view of the situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan has said that some TTP 5,000 terrorists pose a threat to its security from their "sanctuaries".    -ANI


