30 burn-affected disabled women get foodstuffs

RANGPUR, July 1: Thirty disabled women burnt in fire incidents at different times received food assistance and health safety materials in Pirgachha upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Jagorn Protibondhi Nari O Shishu Unnayan Sangstha (JPNSUS) distributed the foodstuffs and other goods among the 30 burn-affected disabled women at a function held at its office in village Deuti of the upazila in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Voice and Views, a national NGO working for promoting human rights of disabled women, especially burn-affected, extended assistance in distributing the foodstuffs and other materials with the funding of donor organisation Women Fund Asia.

Chairman of local Parul union parishad Abul Kalam Azad as the chief guest distributed the foodstuffs and other goods among the women in the function.



, arranged strictly maintaining physical distance and abiding by the health directives and hygiene rules.

Each of the beneficiary disabled women received a sac containing 10 kgs of rice, one kg of pulse, one litre of edible oil, three pieces of soap, one packet of detergent powder and pieces of masks.

With President of JPNSUS Khadija Parveen in the chair, its Adviser Nur Alam attended the function as special guest.

On the occasion, the chief guest thanked Voice and Views and Women Fund Asia for standing beside the families of burn-affected disabled women under the present global Covid-19 pandemic situation.



