Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 July, 2021, 3:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

30 burn-affected disabled women get foodstuffs

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, July 1: Thirty disabled women burnt in fire incidents at different times received food assistance and health safety materials in Pirgachha upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Jagorn Protibondhi Nari O Shishu Unnayan Sangstha (JPNSUS) distributed the foodstuffs and other goods among the 30 burn-affected disabled women at a function held at its office in village Deuti of the upazila in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Voice and Views, a national NGO working for promoting human rights of disabled women, especially burn-affected, extended assistance in distributing the foodstuffs and other materials with the funding of donor organisation Women Fund Asia.
Chairman of local Parul union parishad Abul Kalam Azad as the chief guest distributed the foodstuffs and other goods among the women in the function.

, arranged strictly maintaining physical distance and abiding by the health directives and hygiene rules.
Each of the beneficiary disabled women received a sac containing 10 kgs of rice, one kg of pulse, one litre of edible oil, three pieces of soap, one packet of detergent powder and pieces of masks.
With President of JPNSUS Khadija Parveen in the chair, its Adviser Nur Alam attended the function as special guest.
On the occasion, the chief guest thanked Voice and Views and Women Fund Asia for standing beside the families of burn-affected disabled women under the present global Covid-19 pandemic situation.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
30 burn-affected disabled women get foodstuffs
Sesame harvesting goes on in full swing in M’ganj
Moderate rain likely over country
Covid common in cats and dogs, study finds
Govt sets precedent in changing fortune of ethnic minorities
US gives Covid combat medical kits to Bangladesh
Humayun’s wife files case over misappropriation of paintings
Ctg port launches tree plantation programme


Latest News
Fully vaccinated people should still wear masks: WHO
Grameenphone sued for showing caged indigenous bird in ad
None will be allowed to make rice market unstable: Food Minister
Ex-US defence secretary Rumsfeld dies
Sherpur BCL leader arrested in case under DSA
550 arrested in Dhaka for violating lockdown rule
PM stresses policy measures, concerted actions for gender equality
Aga Khan Mintu and Abul Hashem take oath as MPs
UP member held with heroin at Bagmara
Decision to resume domestic flights for int'l passengers
Most Read News
Happy birthday DU
Tale of a glorified past
2.5m doses of Moderna vaccines to arrive Friday
Dhaka University: Country’s heart of historic movements celebrates centenary
Weeklong strict lockodwn starts
Celebrating lockdown in Bengali style!
Bangladesh logs 143 Covid deaths breaking all records
DU and Emergence of Bangladesh
Santhal Rebellion: Source of inspiration and courage
Highest 8,822 infected in a single day, 115 die as Covid-19 rages on
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft