Sesame harvesting goes on in full swing in M’ganj

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

MANIKGANJ, July 1: The sesame harvesting is going on in full swing in all seven upazilas of the district with a good production.
As the favourable weather was prevailing in the district, the cultivators got a bumper production in the current season. Good production of sesame and its fair prices have been encouraging the farmers to spread its cultivation during the last several years.
Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) sources said the cultivation of sesame was fixed on 4,200 hectares of land during the current season with the production target of 4325 metric tons of sesame.
The fixed target was exceeded this year as farmers have been getting good yield and reasonable prices of their products compared to past few years.
The sandy char land areas of Daulatpur, Shibalaya and Harirampur upazilas of the district remained barren for a long time. But now most of those areas are being cultivated sesame and the cultivators are getting good production.
Some sesame cultivators said they achieved a good production this year as the dry weather was prevailing all over the district that was favorable for sesame cultivation.
Deputy Director of DAE Md. Shahjahan Ali Biswas said the land of the district is suitable for sesame cultivation and the cultivators are getting reasonable prices for their produce. So, the cultivation of sesame is increasing day by day in the district, he said, adding that sesame was cultivated on 4004 hectares of land last year, exceeding its fixed target of 3887 hectares in the district.


