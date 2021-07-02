Moderate rain likely over country

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Chattogram, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, said a met office release on Thursday.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal to Assam across northern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. -BSS















