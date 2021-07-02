Viber to bring AR Lenses to its messaging platform

Rakuten Viber, a global leader in cross-platform messaging and voice-based communication, will bring the magic of Augmented Reality (AR) Lenses to its application through a partnership with Snap Inc. In addition, to cater to the growing number of users in Bangladesh, Viber will also be launching its new lens features in the country soon.

Using Snap's developer tools, including Camera Kit, Creative Kit, and Bitmoji, the Viber app will integrate AR Lenses, enable sharing to Snapchat, and bring customizable Bitmoji avatars to Viber, says a press release.

Viber Lenses Powered by Snap will offer AR-enabled video messaging and photos to Viber users for the first time. The launch includes 30 new Viber Lenses, including animal masks and Viber Characters, an underwater Lens, silly cat interactions, and more. The company plans to add between 50-70 additional Lenses per month, amounting to at least 300 Lenses by the end of 2021.

Businesses will also have the opportunity to create their own exclusive Lenses on Viber. The World Wildlife Fund, FC Barcelona, and the World Health Organization are among the first Viber partners to offer new Lenses on the messaging app. The customized Lenses will boost engagement between users and the brands they love on the Viber platform.

Viber is a calling and messaging app that connects people and allows them to express themselves creatively - no matter who or where they are located. Personal and group chats on Viber are end-to-end encrypted (E2EE), so users can be sure that their communications are always private and secure.

Djamel Agaoua, CEO, Rakuten Viber, added, "We're excited to bring the Snap camera to Viber users. Through this partnership, we want to empower the creativity of our users with AR, and we're looking forward to inspiring new fun-filled ways for people to keep in touch with their friends and family members. Viber is more than a messaging app. It not only connects people with each other, but it is also a place where users can create entertaining, exciting, and rewarding content to share with their communities."

The iOS version of the app with these new features, as well as the Android beta version in the English language starting from June 30, 2021, in most countries where Viber operates.













