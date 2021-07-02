HungryNaki goes to 5 more zones around Dhaka

App-based food delivery service company HungryNaki, a concern of Daraz Bangladesh, has recently stretched its service to 5 more zones in a bid to reach more foodies and satisfy their food cravings.

At a time when the country has been put into strict lockdown in the wake of a fresh surge of coronavirus infection, this piece of news will send waves of relief among the food connoisseurs living in Savar, Gazipur, Keraniganj, Tongi and Cumilla.

Starting from July 1, 2021, food lovers from these areas can now order their favorite delicacies whenever taste buds feel like savoring those sumptuous arrays of foods. Besides, denizens of those areas can place orders for necessary groceries without any hassle and stepping out of the comfort zone of your homes amid the pandemic.

Numerous off-the-charts restaurants, including Mithai (Cumilla), Tasty Treat (Keraniganj), Pizza Hut (Savar), will be delivering mouth-watering dishes to the food connoisseurs. There will be 100 other restaurants offering you a delicious gastronomical journey through HungryNaki.

To spice up the onset of this journey in 5 more zones, HungryNaki will be delivering food for a pittance of BDT 19 only as a delivery fee. Moreover, foodies in the new zones can avail of a unique voucher (HNISHERE) to enjoy a discount of BDT 100 (minimum order amount BDT 300).

On this occasion, Abu Saleh Didar, Head of Commercial, HungryNaki, said, "HungryNaki wants to spread its service all across the country and live up to the expectations of the food lovers and customers. To that end, we have recently expanded our service to 5 more zones. We will keep expanding so that even someone from a suburb can enjoy what he/she loves. Amidst the pandemic, stay home and order food from HungryNaki to avoid risks."

Hungrynaki's expansion in more cities is expected to help both the voracious eaters and the restaurant owners sustain their regular activities during the ongoing pandemic as foodies and customers are gradually shifting from dine-in/in-person experience to online delivery.





























