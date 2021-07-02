Video
Vivo launches smartphone V21e

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Desk

Global smartphone brand vivo launched another much-awaited V21e smartphone, which the company says, will make professional smartphone imagery accessible to all users. It is the most recent addition to vivo's V-series, known for its fashion-forward, advanced camera smartphones at a competitive price.
The V21e features a 44MP Eye Autofocus Camera on the front, combined with AI Night Portrait, for a stunning photography and videography experience., says a press release.
The newly launched vivo V21e is now available in Bangladesh market from 28 June. The customers can buy it from pickaboo, G&G, Othoba and Robishop or walk in directly to the all authorized vivo outlets. The selling price for the V21e is priced at 26,990 BDT only.
The new vivo V21e brings together vivo's best-in-class front-camera hardware, combined with cutting-edge software and autofocus features for clearer images, better night shots, and ultra-stable videos in 4K resolution.
Both front and rear cameras can capture 4K videos, and are equipped with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), which can significantly improve video quality for handheld shots.
The powerful 44MP Eye Autofocus with f/2.0 aperture allows for greater light exposure even in environments where lighting is limited. Together with the AI Night Portrait, which combines a multi-frame noise reduction algorithm and AI high-definition technology, it is easy for users to capture detail-rich night photos.
The 64MP Night camera on the back provides outstanding image quality, brought to life with the support of a set of secondary cameras to respectively handle macro photography, along with ultra wide angle and more complex shots.
The combination of all these features makes the V21e an ideal companion for photography and vlogging, allowing users to capture and share life's precious moments with their friends and family.











