Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 July, 2021, 3:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Israel and UAE to sign more deals, Lapid says

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

UAE's top diplomat Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

UAE's top diplomat Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

DUBAI, July 1: Israel's top diplomat Yair Lapid said Wednesday that more cooperation deals with the UAE were on the horizon, during a landmark visit to the Gulf nation.
The United Arab Emirates and Israel normalised ties in September, paving the way for a raft of deals ranging from tourism and aviation to financial services.
"We're going sign more agreements in July... in Israel. So it's going to expand," he told journalists.
"The vision is (that) it moves from governments to business to people."
Lapid was speaking as he opened an Israeli consulate in the commercial hub of Dubai, a day after opening the country's first Gulf embassy in UAE capital Abu Dhabi.
"What we are opening here today isn't only a consulate. It's a centre of cooperation. A place that symbolises our ability to think together, to develop together, to change the world together," he said.
On Wednesday, he also visited the gigantic Expo 2020 Dubai, at which Israel will participate along with more than 190 countries.
The six-month global expo, which Dubai hopes will attract visitors and boost the economy, is set to launch in October after a one-year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"The Israeli pavilion will serve as a platform to establish bilateral cooperation in business, industry, investments, culture and academia," said Israel's point man for the expo, Elazar Cohen, in a statement.
Lapid also met with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, on Tuesday, signing an agreement "for economic and commercial cooperation", according to a UAE foreign ministry statement.
From oil to tourism to cutting-edge technologies, the two countries hope to benefit from an economic dividend following the normalisation agreement.
Bilateral trade has reached over $675.22 million since the signing of the so-called Abraham Accords in September last year, Israel's top diplomat told the UAE's WAM news agency.
"Since September 2020, a number of transactions, valued at tens of millions of dollars, have been signed between Israeli and Emirati companies in the fields of artificial intelligence, cyber, renewable energy, water security, health and more," Lapid said.
Israeli ministers have previously visited the UAE, but newly appointed Lapid became the most senior Israeli to make the trip, and the first on an official mission.
Lapid's visit comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and the Palestinians, peaking last month in an 11-day conflict.
That came just months after Israel struck accords with the UAE and then also with Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan, sparking outrage among Palestinians.
The deals break with decades of Arab League policy making an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal a prerequisite for Arab relations with Israel.
Lapid voiced hopes that such deals would reach "the entire region".
Following the US-brokered deal between the UAE and Israel, officials in Washington had talked of bringing Saudi Arabia into the Abraham Accords. But Lapid talked down any imminent breakthrough in that direction.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
OPEC+ summit could lead to modest rise in oil output
Viber to bring AR Lenses to its messaging platform
HungryNaki goes to 5 more zones around Dhaka
Vivo launches smartphone V21e
Israel and UAE to sign more deals, Lapid says
Tk 1 lakh can be withdrawn from ATMs in a punch during lockdown
BD-India JV to invest $6.69m at Ishwardi EPZ
Banks, MFS empowered to verify e-comm delivery status


Latest News
Fully vaccinated people should still wear masks: WHO
Grameenphone sued for showing caged indigenous bird in ad
None will be allowed to make rice market unstable: Food Minister
Ex-US defence secretary Rumsfeld dies
Sherpur BCL leader arrested in case under DSA
550 arrested in Dhaka for violating lockdown rule
PM stresses policy measures, concerted actions for gender equality
Aga Khan Mintu and Abul Hashem take oath as MPs
UP member held with heroin at Bagmara
Decision to resume domestic flights for int'l passengers
Most Read News
Happy birthday DU
Tale of a glorified past
2.5m doses of Moderna vaccines to arrive Friday
Dhaka University: Country’s heart of historic movements celebrates centenary
Weeklong strict lockodwn starts
Celebrating lockdown in Bengali style!
Bangladesh logs 143 Covid deaths breaking all records
DU and Emergence of Bangladesh
Santhal Rebellion: Source of inspiration and courage
Highest 8,822 infected in a single day, 115 die as Covid-19 rages on
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft