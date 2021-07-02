Video
Friday, 2 July, 2021, 3:02 AM
Business

Tk 1 lakh can be withdrawn from ATMs in a punch during lockdown

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank in a directive on Wednesday said customers during the lockdown period can withdraw up to Tk 1.0 lakh from ATM booth at a time when banks will also continue uninterrupted banking and payment service activities despite the restrictions till June 7.
The directive issued by the Payment Systems Department-PSD of Bangladesh Bank and sent to all Managing Directors/ CEO of Scheduled Banks, Mobile Financial Services Providers, Payment Service Providers and all Payment Systems Operators.
 It states all necessary arrangements must be there in 'Cash and e-money delivery services at bank    cash counters, ATMs, agent points of Agent Banking and Agent Points of Mobile Financial Services (MFS) to cater to the needs of customers and ensure uninterrupted operation. It has also directed to regularly disinfect the places of transaction i.e. banks, ATMs, POS and agent points and keep hand sanitizers at all such paces.  
Banks will take necessary steps to keep their ATM channels running round the clock and ensure cash feeding to ATM machines as soon as possible as per the demand. The maximum limit for ATM withdrawals will be Tk 1 lakh.
Banks providing online banking transaction services will keep the service uninterrupted for the purpose of providing 24 hours (24/7) customer transaction facility. The upper limit of Internet Banking Fund Transfer (IBFT) transactions through NPSB has been redefined as follows: Individual transactions in order to motivate the public to transact electronically during the overall activities / movement restrictions a maximum of 10 can be done daily.
The maximum daily limit for individual transactions is Tk 10 lakh, the maximum limit for single transactions is Tk 3 lakh. The institution can make a maximum of 20 transactions daily. In case the maximum limit of transaction is Tk25 lakh, the maximum limit of institutional single transaction is Tk5 lakh. Internet banking transactions require 2-factor authentication (2 FA).
The notification said, "Transactions are scheduled through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. However, payment of customs duties, fees, charges, etc. and interbank transactions can be made through RTGS till 2.30 pm.
It further said, 'All banks, MFS, PSPs and PSOs will keep a close watch on their own system infrastructure and special surveillance on e-mail, phishing e-mails, ransomware attacks, etc. to deal with the risk of cyber attacks on systems and databases.
At the same time, it has warned all concerned about transaction fraud and financial fraud based on Covid-19 through social media, e-mail and mobile phone. According to the changed situation, all the transaction infrastructures have to be maintained as usual and security and cyber risks have to be alerted in this regard.
The above instructions will remain in force until further notice, the directive said.


