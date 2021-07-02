Video
Banks, MFS empowered to verify e-comm delivery status

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday issued a set of guidelines that empowered payment service providers including banks and mobile financial service (MFS) providers to verify goods reached to customers before transferring funds to e-commerce business entities.
The central bank issued a circular to this end following a commerce ministry request. Growing customers' complaints or concern over the sustainability of a number of e-commerce platforms prompted the government to come up with regulations to verify financial transactions of the entities.
It was observed that customers, in many cases, were not provided the products or facing delay to get the products that the customers had purchased from the e-commerce platforms even after the transfer of money to e-commerce entities by the PSPs - banks, payment system operators, e-wallet services and MFS operators.
As a result, e-commerce businesses were lacking transparency and facing trust deficit along with sufferings of customers as well as the payment service providers (PSP).
To support growth reducing risk of the PSPs, retain public trust and people interest over the e-commerce businesses, the central bank issued the guidelines for the release of money in favor of the e-commerce businesses by the PSPs, which customers provide to e-commerce businesses against the purchase of goods and services through PSPs.
In the guidelines, BB allowed the banks, MFS operators and other PSPs to continue providing service to e-commerce merchants, delivering emergency or essential commodities and services within five days to their customers, under the existing terms and conditions on their own judgment.
For the entities having trade licenses and operating showrooms as well as e-commerce business, the PSPs were asked to continue providing services under existing terms and conditions if such e-commerce platforms were delivering  products or services within 7 days.
In providing service under existing terms and conditions, the PSPs, however, were asked to consider whether the e-commerce platforms' product delivery was satisfying to the customers or not.
Apart from those e-commerce businesses which will provide services in 5-7 days, the BB instructed the PSPs to hold the payments made by the customers against purchase of products and release the money in favor of e-commerce businesses upon completion of a number of steps.
Verification of delivery of products on a random basis would be a major responsibility of the PSPs, the BB said. The central bank also empowered the payment service providers to stop providing service temporarily to any e-commerce businesses on their own judgment.
Before the service suspension to e-commerce platforms, the payment service provider will have to make sure that the e-commerce entity has provided false information on delivery of products or services to its customers to get funds released from the payment service provider.
To verify whether the e-commerce platform was providing false information or not, the payment service providers will have to check validity randomly of delivery information provided to them by the e-commerce entities.
In the guidelines, PSPs were asked to take measures on their own judgment to automate the payment-clearing process so that the delivery of products to the customers can be ensured.
Besides receiving payments through PSPs, the central bank also allowed the e-commerce businesses to continue their existing cash on delivery or payment on delivery service.
The guidelines provided by the central bank would be applicable only for e-commerce businesses' transactions with individuals.


