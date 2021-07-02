Dr. Nazneen Ahmed joins UNDP





Dr. Nazneen Ahmed

Under her service contracts she will provide policy and strategic advice on various activities of the UNDP Bangladesh aimed at sustainable development. She will also collaborate with the Asia-Pacific regional network of country economists.

Dr. Nazneen has joined in her new position under lien from BIDS, where she was working as a Senior Research Fellow. She has research experience of 24 years in the field of development economics, focusing on macroeconomic management, inclusive growth, international trade, industry, private sector, SME development, labour rights and gender issues.

For about a decade, she has been involved in resource planning and budget formulation for the country. She was a member of the Panel of Economists to adopt the 7th Five-Year Plan of Bangladesh. Dr. Nazneen had also served as a Director of the Palli Sanchay Bank, a public sector bank in the country. She is an economic commenter of Bangladesh.

She is also a general body member of the SME Foundation, Bangladesh NGO Foundation, Palli Karma Shohayak Foundation (PKSF).

















