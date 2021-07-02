A fuel project sees no end in 9 years despite raising cost, time

The Energy Ministry project taken in 2021 at a cost of Tk 152 crore to produce octane and liquefied Petroleum gas (LPG) from petrol is yet to be completed, despite the cost and time of implementation have been increased several times.

The last time the project cost was set at Tk 497.98 crore but deadline expired in June while it is not completely implemented. The project titled 'Establishment of Catalytic Reforming Unit (CRU) at Rashidpur aims at producing 3,000 barrels of octane and LPG per day (Second Amendment) by converting petrol but it still incomplete.

This disclosure comes from the minutes of the fifth meeting of the steering committee of the project held on June 9 and chaired by Anisur Rahman, senior secretary of the ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

A senior planning commission official said, the project was approved for implementation from March 2012 to 2015. Subsequently, the first revised development project proposal (DPP) was approved for implementation from March 2012 to 2016 at an extended cost of Tk 354.13 crore.

After that, the second revised DPP was approved for implementation from March 2012 to June 2019 at yet another extended cost at Tk 497.98 crore. Later, the project was extended in two phases till June 2021 without any increase in cost.

He said that the objective of the project is to produce octane and LPG through the catalytic reforming unit of petrol to produce 3,750 barrel daily from condensate fractionation plant at Rashidpur in Habigonj district where the country's biggest Bibiyana gas field is located.

Asked about the implementation problems, the project director told the meeting that in the approved DPP, the exchange rate of money with dollar was estimated at Tk 79 in foreign exchange. But at present, the exchange rate of money with dollar is around Tk 85.

Due to the increase in the exchange rate, the contractor will have to be paid an additional Tk 21.56 crore in foreign currency as per agreement, this needs renewed approval.

The project director further said that the plant is using state-of-the-art chemical technology i.e. catalytic reforming technology. But the hydro-carbon chain of the petrol components breaks down in the presence of the catalyst where octane and LPG are produced.

According to sources LPG can be an alternative fuel for vehicles, which have been running on compressed natural gas (CNG). It is easy to find LPG as there are small retailers everywhere. There are different sizes of LPG cylinders to meet the needs of households and industries.







