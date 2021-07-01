New Zealand batsman Taylor keen to play on after WTC win





New Zealand 's most prolific batsman Ross Taylor has batted away talk of retiring in the wake of their World Test Championship ( WTC ) triumph and hit back at critics for focusing on his age.





The 37-year-old has not made a Test century since November 2019 but played a key role in New Zealand's WTC win against India and the preceding Test series victory over England.





Taylor, who said he was looking forward to reuniting with family and friends once freed from hotel quarantine in New Zealand, is giving no thought to calling time on a sparkling career of 108 tests and over 300 short format internationals.





"I’m still loving the game -- still want to learn and get better, so that’s a good sign," he told reporters on a video call on Wednesday.





"At this stage I just want to keep on playing cricket, whatever level that is, for as long as I can.





"A lot of players, past players, tell me you’re a long time retired, and a lot of them told me they felt like they retired too early."





Taylor's technique came under the microscope in the first Test against England at Lord's where he scored 14 and 33.





He returned to form with a first innings 80 in the second Test at Birmingham to help New Zealand beat England 1-0 in the series.





"When you come to my age, there’s always going to be things said about you, about your age and whatnot," said Taylor, who has amassed 7,564 runs at an average of 45.84 in Tests.





"It’s been the same thing that I’ve had to deal with my whole career -- but I guess as you get older that’s probably an easier thing to attack.





"But it is what it is, I still love playing the game of cricket, I still feel like I’ve got something to give to this game, both on and off the field."





Reuters/MUS



