Places of worships urged to abide by lockdown rules

The Religious Affairs Ministry on Wednesday warned the authorities of religious institutions including mosques of legal actions for violating the

government instructions on strict lockdown from Thursday.

The ministry asked the authorities to ensure soap, hand sanitizers at the entrance of the places of religious worships and ensure use of face masks during prayers.

The warning was given in a notice issued on Wednesday from the ministry following the Cabinet Division's instruction ahead of the strict lockdown starting from Thursday.

According to the instructions, local administration and law enforcement agencies will take legal measures in case of violations of the instruction.







