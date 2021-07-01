CCC opposes Tigerpass to Lalkhan Bazar portion

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 30: The 16.5- km- long Elevated Expressway from Lalkhan Bazar to Chattogram Airport is now facing a problem with the objection placed by the Chattogram City Corproation.

The CDA has taken up the project to ease the existing traffic congestion, to facilitate smooth communication along a 16.5 -km route running from the historic Lalkhan Bazar to the Shah Amanat International Airport.

The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) asked the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) to stop the construction of the Tigerpass-Lalkhan Bazar portion of the expressway mentioning various reasons.

The CCC in a letter in the past week opined that the construction of the said portion of the Expressway would reduce the width of the road, and deprive the city people to see the natural beauty of the nearby hills.

So, CCC proposed to connect the Expressway at ground level in the Tigerpass-Lalkhan Bazar portion, which is 1.25 km long.

Meanwhile, several environmentalist groups have extended their support for CCC proposal observing human chain and protest meeting in the city.

Meanwhile, the CDA sources said that the fresh design of the Expressway has been finalised in the last few days. But the CCC did not place any objection on the design during its framing.

So CDA is now determined to continue the works as per design of the project.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the construction works on February 24 in 2019.







