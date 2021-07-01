Paper book of death reference now ready

The paper book of the death reference of Holey Artisan Bakery attack case is now ready for hearing but could not start due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

On July 1 in 2016, a group of militants attacked the Holey Artisan Bakery restaurant and killed 23 people, including 17 foreigners and two police officers. The carnage ended when a team of army commandos stormed the restaurant in Gulshan and shot the five attackers dead

the next day.

Supreme Court Sources said the 2000 pages paper book had already been printed in the Bangladesh Government Press (BG Press) on Holey Artisan case last year and it was sent to the relevant High Court (HC) death reference section.

The concerned section is now working finally to prepare for hearing on the death reference.

Afterwards, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain will now assign an HC bench to hear and dispose of the appeal and death references of the convicts.

Supreme Court spokesman and Special Officer of the High Court Division Md Saifur Rahman said that the authorities concerned had given priorities to prepare the paper book of the sensitive Holey Artisan case.

The paper book reached from the BG Press on August 14 after a long wait, Saifur Rahman confirmed.

Meanwhile, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told this correspondent that the Holy Artisan incident was an unfortunate and agonizing one. In the case death reference and appeals of the death row convicts are waiting for disposal. The paper book of the case had already printed.

There has been no regular court since March last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the hearing of this case is being delayed. I expect the hearing will start within this year after the normal situation arrives, said the chief law officer of the State.









