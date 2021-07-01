BERC re-fixes LPG price

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has re-fixed the retail price of 12kg LPG cylinder and Auto Gas for the month of July.

New retail price of each 12kg LPG cylinder and per liter Auto Gas to be effective from July 1 will be Tk 891 and Tk 44 respectively. The Last price of LPG was Tk 842.

The regulatory body refixed the price after adjusting it with the Saudi Contract Price (CP).

However, BERC also re-fixed the prices of different kg's LPG product for July on Wednesday, the new prices has been announced through a virtual press conference.

Although the commission has been fixing the cooking gas price for last three months, the retailers are reportedly selling LPG cylinders as per their wish with Tk 80-200 more than its fixed price.

Aggrieved consumers alleged that the commission ended its responsibility only by fixing the price of gas without any visible supervision to execute the new price rate, they said.

BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil while virtually announcing the new price of LPG, said to a media conference on Wednesday, "We know the information through media, no one came to us with specific allegation thus we could not take any action against

such heinous activity, however, we are not the enforcing authority."

"We are collecting the lists of the dealers who are not obeying the order. We have sought cooperation from the government. I will send a letter to the government again, we will also send a letter to every Deputy Commissioner (DC) to know the information at ground level," he said.

BERC for the first time fixed the LPG price on April 29 as per directives by the High Court.

Our correspondents informed that LPG cylinders were being sold at high prices at different retail points across the country.

Under Section 43 of the BERC Act, the commission can impose fines or imprisonment or both.

Replying to a question over the claim of the LPG Operators' Association of Bangladesh that the price fixed by the BERC was too low for them and it is not authentic, BERC Chairman said that they are set to conduct a public hearing over the issue on July 7.









