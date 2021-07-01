Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 July, 2021, 12:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: Bangladesh resumes 1st dose of vaccine        22 more patients die at RMCH COVID unit      
Home Front Page

BERC re-fixes LPG price

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Special Correspondent

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has re-fixed the retail price of 12kg LPG cylinder and Auto Gas for the month of July.
New retail price of each 12kg LPG cylinder and per liter Auto Gas to be effective from July 1 will be Tk 891 and Tk 44 respectively.  The Last price of LPG was Tk 842.
The regulatory body refixed the price after adjusting it with the Saudi Contract Price (CP).
However, BERC also re-fixed the prices of different kg's LPG product for July on Wednesday, the new prices has been announced through a virtual press conference.
Although the commission has been fixing the cooking gas price for last three months, the retailers are reportedly selling LPG cylinders as per their wish with Tk 80-200 more than its fixed price.
Aggrieved consumers alleged that the commission ended its responsibility only by fixing the price of gas without any visible supervision to execute the new price rate, they said.
BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil while virtually announcing the new price of LPG, said to a media conference on Wednesday, "We know the information through media, no one came to us with specific allegation thus we could not take any action against
such heinous activity, however, we are not the enforcing authority."
"We are collecting the lists of the dealers who are not obeying the order. We have sought cooperation from the government. I will send a letter to the government again, we will also send a letter to every Deputy Commissioner (DC) to know the information at ground level," he said.
BERC for the first time fixed the LPG price on April 29 as per directives by the High Court.
Our correspondents informed that LPG cylinders were being sold at high prices at different retail points across the country.
Under Section 43 of the BERC Act, the commission can impose fines or imprisonment or both.
Replying to a question over the claim of the LPG Operators' Association of Bangladesh that the price fixed by the BERC was too low for them and it is not authentic, BERC Chairman said that they are set to conduct a public hearing over the issue on July 7.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Myanmar mobile frequency tower near border poses security threat
Places of worships urged to abide by lockdown rules
CCC opposes Tigerpass to Lalkhan Bazar portion
Paper book of death reference now ready
BERC re-fixes LPG price
2.5m doses of Moderna vaccines to arrive Friday
Edible oil price reduced by Tk 4 per litre
Lockdown hits the poor hard


Latest News
Nearly 200 unmarked graves found near Canada indigenous school
Death toll from Moghbazar explosion climbs to 10
COVID-19: Bangladesh resumes 1st dose of vaccine
26 fined in Pirojpur for not wearing mask
8 'drug addicts' held in Joypurhat
22 more patients die at RMCH COVID unit
Schoolgirl dies from snakebite in Barguna
Robbery at trader's house; valuables worth Tk 10 lakh looted
Scientific evidence to guide decision on SSC, HSC exams: Education Minister
Death toll rises to 18 nearly a week after Florida condo collapse
Most Read News
Automation of library can lead to quality education
Bangladeshis among 235 migrants arrested in Malaysia
7-day hard lockdown from Thursday, notice issued
Ahmed Sofa: A writer with great conviction and commitment
16 more hospitalised in 24 hrs as dengue cases soar: DGHS
Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haq
Police sign APA deal with home ministry
Woman goes missing in Meghna trawler capsize
Govt takes step to protect customers from cyber-frauds
E-waste needs proper survey and hygienic management
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft