2.5m doses of Moderna vaccines to arrive Friday

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday said Bangladesh will receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine under the Covax facility in two consignments on July 2 and July 3 respectively.

"I think complexities over vaccine supply are eased," he told journalists at the Foreign Service Academy after a programme.

The Foreign Minister also said the first consignment of 2 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine will arrive soon.

Responding to a question on use of Myanmar's SIM cards in Rohingya camps, Dr Momen said the government stopped 4G services in the camps to stop criminal activities and trafficking in person.

He, however, said they reintroduced it amid desperate efforts from the UNHCR and rights bodies.

The Foreign Minister

said the government has had no direct communication with the Myanmar government since the military took over power there. "We're observing the situation."

Earlier, Dr Momen along with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam spoke at the function marking the launching of Foreign Service Debating Club. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen was also present.

Dr Momen said huge money has been allocated and there is nothing to be worried about vaccine purchase. "We shouldn't have faced any problem."

Bangladesh entered into a deal with the Serum Institute of India (SII) to purchase 30 million doses of a potential vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca for Covid-19.

Bangladesh was supposed to get five million doses of vaccine per month as the SII and Bangladesh's Beximco Pharma signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for priority delivery of the vaccine doses.







