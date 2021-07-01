Video
Thursday, 1 July, 2021
Front Page

Edible oil price reduced by Tk 4 per litre

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent 

Edible oil price has been reduced by Tk 4.0 per litre. According to the new price, a liter of bottled soybean oil will cost Tk 149 and a liter of open soybean oil will cost Tk 125. In addition, a 5 litre bottled oil will cost Tk 712 and an open palm super 1 litre oil will cost Tk 108.
The new prices will be effective across the country from Thursday (Today).
The Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vegetable Manufacturers Association, an association of edible oil refiners and marketers, has set new prices at the behest of the Commerce Ministry. The new price has been fixed considering the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Azha and coronavirus situation.
The consumers will be able to buy a litre of bottled soybean oil at Tk 149 from July 1 with a 2.6 per cent decrease in the current price of Tk 153.
As per the new decision, the retail price of loose soybean oil will be Tk 125 per litre and loose palm at Tk 108 per litre. The price of a five-litre bottle has been set at Tk 712.
The association, in a press release, said it has decided to reduce the oil prices by Tk 4.0 per litre following consultation with Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission considering the purchasing capacity of consumers amid the Covid-19 pandemic ahead of Eid-ul-Azha at the end of July.


