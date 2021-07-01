Lockdown hits the poor hard

Forty-one-year old Jalauddin Ahmed, a street vendor who sells seasonal fruits in front of the Modhumita Cinama Hall, Motijheel, had creases or worries on his forehead as he was unable to manage transport cost to return to his village.

"I do not know how I can manage the money. What I earn helps me to ensure the bread and butter of my family of four members who live in village," he said.

Being unable to figure out why the government imposes lockdown Jalal said, "Apa (sister) why does the government impose lockdown? It is not a warlike situation but this lockdown every time causes sufferings only to the poor like us."

Thirty-five-year-old Mahmud, also a street vendor, has the same question.

He sells glassware items from a van right in front of the Bangladesh Bank. He was thinking about his preserved money he has to spend now.

"I have preserved some money especially to meet the demands of the Eid festival. Now I have to spend a big portion of it as a transport cost because of this lockdown as I have to go back to my home village," he said while talking to this correspondent on Wednesday morning.

Like Jalal and Mahmud a large number of vendors and day labourers expressed their dismay over the government's lockdown as now they have to go back to their village homes.

Alam, a 17-year-old boy, from Bagerhat -Khulna district, who also sells various kinds of insect pesticides on the footpath beside the City Centre at Motijheel, is worried over the bus fare to reach his village home.

Before the lockdown the bus fare from Gulistan to Bagerhat was Tk500 which is now Tk1, 000, he said.

According to the report of Power and Participation Research Centre (PRRC) and BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), 15.84 percent people left Dhaka city and most of them went back to their village homes.

The income of rickshaw pullers fell by 53 percent because of Covid-19 outbreak, the report said.

According to Private Data, the total number of slum dwellers is more than 4 million, which is about 37.4 percent of the total population of Dhaka city.

Different recent reports by nongovernmental organizations suggest that more than two crore people have become poor amid this Covid-19 outbreak and the number is on the rise.

Referring to this large number of populace, Engineer Abdus Sobhan, General Secretary of BAPA, said that slum dwellers are living in thousands of problems during the Covid-19, they have no income, no food and no treatment.

He urged the government to include the low-income people in all development plans of the government.

However, talking to the Daily Observer the officials of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief said they had taken some humane support initiatives to mitigate the sufferings of the marginal people.

Md Mohsin, Secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, said a total of Tk 23.06 crore had been allocated for providing assistance to the poor, destitute and unemployed people in 64 districts.

When asked how the support will be distributed, he said all the deputy commissioners of 64 districts would distribute the money.

However, the ministry concerned said in the allotment letter that those who were eligible for humanitarian assistance could get it by calling the help number 333.





