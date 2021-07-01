Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 July, 2021, 12:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: Bangladesh resumes 1st dose of vaccine        22 more patients die at RMCH COVID unit      
Home Front Page

Lockdown hits the poor hard

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Banani Mallick

Forty-one-year old Jalauddin Ahmed, a street vendor who sells seasonal fruits in front of the Modhumita Cinama Hall, Motijheel, had creases or worries on his forehead as he was unable to manage transport cost to return to his  village.
 "I do not know how I can manage the money. What I earn helps me to ensure the bread and butter of my family of four members who live in village," he said.
Being unable to figure out why the government imposes lockdown Jalal said, "Apa (sister) why does the government impose lockdown? It is not a warlike situation but this lockdown every time causes sufferings only to the poor like us."
Thirty-five-year-old Mahmud, also a street vendor, has the same question.
He sells glassware items from a van right in front of the Bangladesh Bank. He was thinking about his preserved money he has to spend now.
 "I have preserved some money especially to meet the demands of the Eid festival.  Now I have to spend a big portion of it as a transport cost because of this lockdown as I have to go back to my home village," he said while talking to this correspondent on Wednesday morning.
Like Jalal and Mahmud a large number of vendors and day labourers expressed their dismay over the government's lockdown as now they have to go back to their village homes.
Alam, a 17-year-old boy, from Bagerhat -Khulna district, who also sells various kinds of insect pesticides on the footpath beside the City Centre at Motijheel, is worried over the bus fare to reach his village home.
Before the lockdown the bus fare from Gulistan to Bagerhat was Tk500 which is now Tk1, 000, he said.
According to the report of Power and Participation Research Centre (PRRC) and BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), 15.84 percent people left Dhaka city and most of them went back to their village homes.
The income of rickshaw pullers fell by 53 percent because of Covid-19 outbreak, the report said.
According to Private Data, the total number of slum dwellers is more than 4 million, which is about 37.4 percent of the total population of Dhaka city.
Different recent reports by nongovernmental organizations suggest that more than two crore people have become poor amid this Covid-19 outbreak and the number is on the rise.
Referring to this large number of populace, Engineer Abdus Sobhan, General Secretary of BAPA, said that slum dwellers are living in thousands of problems during the Covid-19, they have no income, no food and no treatment.
He urged the government to include the low-income people in all development plans of the government.   
However, talking to the Daily Observer the officials of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief said they had taken some humane support initiatives to mitigate the sufferings of the marginal people.
Md Mohsin, Secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, said a total of Tk 23.06 crore had been allocated for providing assistance to the poor, destitute and unemployed people in 64 districts.
When asked how the support will be distributed, he said all the deputy commissioners of 64 districts would distribute the money.
However, the ministry concerned said in the allotment letter that those who were eligible for humanitarian assistance could get it by calling the help number 333.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Myanmar mobile frequency tower near border poses security threat
Places of worships urged to abide by lockdown rules
CCC opposes Tigerpass to Lalkhan Bazar portion
Paper book of death reference now ready
BERC re-fixes LPG price
2.5m doses of Moderna vaccines to arrive Friday
Edible oil price reduced by Tk 4 per litre
Lockdown hits the poor hard


Latest News
Nearly 200 unmarked graves found near Canada indigenous school
Death toll from Moghbazar explosion climbs to 10
COVID-19: Bangladesh resumes 1st dose of vaccine
26 fined in Pirojpur for not wearing mask
8 'drug addicts' held in Joypurhat
22 more patients die at RMCH COVID unit
Schoolgirl dies from snakebite in Barguna
Robbery at trader's house; valuables worth Tk 10 lakh looted
Scientific evidence to guide decision on SSC, HSC exams: Education Minister
Death toll rises to 18 nearly a week after Florida condo collapse
Most Read News
Automation of library can lead to quality education
Bangladeshis among 235 migrants arrested in Malaysia
7-day hard lockdown from Thursday, notice issued
Ahmed Sofa: A writer with great conviction and commitment
16 more hospitalised in 24 hrs as dengue cases soar: DGHS
Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haq
Police sign APA deal with home ministry
Woman goes missing in Meghna trawler capsize
Govt takes step to protect customers from cyber-frauds
E-waste needs proper survey and hygienic management
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft