Troops will be deployed in lockdown for a week: ISPR

Bangladesh will deploy troops for seven days to help the civil administration to enforce a strict lockdown in preventing the coronavirus outbreak from spiralling out of control.

After the Cabinet Division, the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate or ISPR confirmed the matter in a statement on Wednesday.

District magistrates will

coordinate the deployment of the troops in their areas.

The army had been deployed in the lockdown imposed last year when the pandemic hit Bangladesh.

The government has announced another lockdown starting on Thursday to contain surging number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Offices, public transport system, malls and other places of gatherings will be shut during the lockdown.

The police have threatened to prosecute or arrest anyone leaving home without an emergency reason.

-bdnews24.com







