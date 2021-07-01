Video
Weeklong strict lockdown comes into force today

RMG, int’l flights to operate

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Staff Correspondent

Panic stricken people made use of all available means of transport to reach Shimulia Ferry Terminal on Wednesday to head home before the strict lockdown comes into force from today in an attempt to arrest the spiralling rate of Covid-19 infections and death in the country. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Panic stricken people made use of all available means of transport to reach Shimulia Ferry Terminal on Wednesday to head home before the strict lockdown comes into force from today in an attempt to arrest the spiralling rate of Covid-19 infections and death in the country. PHOTO: OBSERVER

In a bid to contain the horror of Coronavirus, weeklong strict lockdown is to set out today. All government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices will remain closed during this time amid the emergency services, RMG and international flights remaining operative.  
The Cabinet division on Wednesday issued a circular on details of the restrictions. Government may extend the period of lockdown further in need.
Earlier, the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 recommended a country wide 2-week strict shutdown.  However, the government preferred lockdown.
According to a notification, law enforcement and other emergency services, such as agricultural elements and transportation, relief distribution, health services, covid-19 vaccination, electricity, water, gas or petroleum, fire service, telephone and internet, print and electronic media, private      security services, post, bank, pharmacy,  pharmaceuticals and other emergency and essential products and services related offices and their employees and vehicles can move showing their institutional identity cards.
In a notice issued on Wednesday, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate mentioned that under the 'Army in Aid to Civil Power Act', the Armed Forces Division will deploy the required number of troops to ensure effective patrolling at the field level. The district magistrate will confirm the matter in consultation with the local army commander.
According to the notice, the district magistrates will hold a coordination meeting with the concerned officers at district levels to determine the jurisdiction, method, and time of patrolling of different law enforcing agencies.  The Public Administration Ministry will appoint required number of executive magistrates at the field level.
Social events that create public gatherings such as wedding ceremonies, birthdays, picnics and parties, and political and religious event will not be allowed.
The Supreme Court and the Bangladesh Bank have also issued necessary directions to the courts and banks to ensure their services during the restriction.
Trucks, lorries, covered vans and cargo vessels boarding goods will be exempted from the ban. Food shops and hotels-restaurants will remain open for takeaway or online services from 8am to 8pm while the kitchen markets materials and daily necessities can be bought and sold in the open places from 9am to 5pm in accordance with hygiene rules.
Except for extreme necessity of medicine and daily essential products, treatment, burial or funeral, no one can go outside during the period.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) and Biman Bangladesh Airlines have suspended all domestic flights for seven days starting from today.  
Tahera Khandakar, deputy general manager (public relations) of Biman made the disclosure through a press release.
The Ministry of Religious Affairs has also issued a set of instructions regarding prayers in the mosques and other religious worships following hygiene rules.


