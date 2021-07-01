Video
Home Front Page

Dhaka University: Country’s heart of historic movements celebrates centenary

Published : Thursday, 1 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Tausiful Islam

The Dhaka University, the oldest university and the breeding ground for free thought and liberal democratic values in the country, is celebrating its birth centenary today (July 1) and stepping into 101 years.
The university was established on this day in 1921 and ornamented with integral features and democratic norms according to the Dhaka University Order, 1973.
Due to strict lockdown amid Covid-19 pandemic across the country and the closure of the institution, the university authority cancelled all the physical festivals and events marking the centenary.
However, a symbolic online discussion will be held today (Thursday) at 4:00pm with DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.
Prominent linguist, columnist and intellectual Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury will present keynote paper. He will deliver the keynote speech on the title 'Centenary of Dhaka University: Looking Back'.
The authority plans to hold a gala function on November 1. President of the country and Chancellor of the University Md Abdul Hamid is expected to inaugurate the function as chief guest.
Dhaka University started its academic activities with 12 departments, 3 faculties, 60 teachers, 877 students,
and 3 residential halls on about 600 acres of land. At present, the numbers have increased so many times.
Now, the university consists of 13 Faculties, 83 Departments, 16 Institutes, 55 Research Centres, 19 halls  and 4 hostels. The number of students and teachers has risen to about 39,496 and 2,156 respectively.
The main purpose of the university was to create new areas of knowledge, and disseminate this knowledge to society through its students. Since its inception, the university has a distinct character of having distinguished scholars as faculties who have enriched the global pool of knowledge by making notable contributions to the fields of teaching and research.
So far, 28 people have served as the Vice-Chancellors of the university. Sir PJ Hartog, the first VC of the university, set high standard of research and education for the university.
Dhaka University, the highest echelon of academic excellence of the country, has played a vital role many times in the national history and in all the critical junctures in making of this nation.
The teachers and students of this university played central role and sacrificed their lives in the Language Movement of 1952 that ultimately culminated in the recognition of Bangla as the State Language.They played vital roles in 1969 mass upsurge, laid their lives down for the independence of the country in 1971 and took part in the anti-autocracy movement in 1990.
Leaving all the historical contributions aside, the fame of the university has been fading in recent decades due to mal-politics and moral decay of some teachers, the unstable situation in students' politics and negligence to research.
The university has not been recognized in the list of top 800 universities according to the recent global rankings.
Besides, the university is in doldrums administratively and academically as the university area is now safe haven for drug addicts and deterioration of student's politics, which once was an iconic and model university for the students of the country.
According to a large number of educationists and intellectuals, the university must provide a safe campus for all the students of various political identities, turn into research based institution, invest in digital technology and preserve the old glorious past.
DU Pro Vice-Chancellor (Pro VC) Prof Dr Muhammad Samad said the university has been constantly shedding light on the country by creating and distributing new knowledge through relentless practice and research in all the spheres of life.
Prof Samad said, "Dhaka University is the abode of famous politicians, poets, writers, artists, journalists, businessmen, industrialists and successful people of almost all professions. Since its inception, the university has created an educated middle class whose intelligence accelerates the political, socio-economic and cultural emancipation of the people of the region."
"Standing on the threshold of the centenary, we have to carry the tradition of knowledge, research, political and cultural heritage. We have already begun to think anew about our subjects, curriculum, teaching, research and new innovations in terms of the advancement of science and technology and the needs of the age," the Pro VC added.
He also mentioned some other issues such as introducing unplanned Honours and Masters courses in some department-institutes; unplanned department-institute opened despite space crisis in academic buildings; and to teach Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Pali and Buddhist Studies in Bengali instead of their native language.
Prof Samad said their curriculum demands a review of current society's needs, relevance, and opportunities and possibilities for entry into the workplace. In addition, he also criticized the evening courses including unplanned Honours and Masters.
He remarked that the only way to overcome this is through the cooperative liberal attitude, courageous initiative of the university including the teacher's knowledge, professional craftsmanship, interest in research, human qualities and moral strength.


