Highest 8,822 infected in a single day, 115 die as Covid-19 rages on



Medical technicians busy stacking samples for Covid-19 tests at the Mugda General Hospital on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

During that time 115 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 14,503, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Wednesday. The highest number of deaths recorded in a day was 119 on June 27 this year.

Among the Covid-19 patients who died, 17 were in Dhaka division, 23 each in Chattogram and Rajshahi, 30 in Khulna, 11

in Rangpur, three in Sylhet, two in Barishal and six in Mymensingh divisions.

Health authorities also reported 4,550 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 816,250 according to data released by the government.

In the last 24 hours, 565 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 37,086 samples and tested 35,105. With this, a total of 6,608,927 samples were tested in the country.

Among the 115 deaths, 72 are male and 43 female, the press release said, adding that four were in their 20s, 12 in their 30s, 17 in their 40s, and 25 in their 50s while 57 were above 60 years.

The infection rate is 25.13 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 13.82 per cent. So far, the recovery rate is 89.38 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.59 per cent.







